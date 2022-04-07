XCPCNL Business Services Issues Letter to Shareholders

Charlotte, North Carolina, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, provides a shareholder letter from CEO Tim Matthews.

Dear Shareholders,

While there has been much chatter around dilution and the possibility of closing out the Reg A, I would like to offer a bit of clarity to clear any confusion. As a publicly-traded pink sheet nonreporting entity, the Reg A is the only viable way to raise our Company's capital. We have mentioned that we do not plan to issue the 200,000,000 shares as we look to remove toxic lenders. This is not an overnight process. As a growing company with set goals, we need to raise money for working capital, mergers, and acquisitions. We have evaluated the risk-reward and are fully aware of how selling these shares affects the sentiment of XCPCNL with our shareholders. Our goal is to have a positive ROI through this process, it while it may be a bit painful, we are using the resources that we have to ensure that we achieve a positive outcome and create shareholder value, even when it is not apparent. You may wonder why we are raising these funds in this manner and how we plan to activate these funds to create an ROI for XCPCNL. I want to provide a breakdown:

The acquisition of Centiment Capital has been discussed in previous press releases and will lead to additional revenue and opportunities to expand to additional projects and partnerships.

Phase one launch of MantisPrime will be a 3-4 month project and will lead to additional clients and incremental revenue.

Operational cost to ensure we have a team that can manage sales, marketing, operations, etc.

Legal fees to cover OTC uplist and third-party audit, so that we can explore other non-toxic lending opportunities.

Additional Mergers and Acquisitions within Fast Moving CPGs and Web 3.0

To build shareholder value, we must grow, and this takes capital. We are here, we are listening, and we are learning. We look forward to continuing to communicate with our current and future shareholders, with the understanding that every move we make is to increase shareholder value and thoughtfully grow the business. However, it takes time and while some of our methods may not be frustrating, they are necessary for the short term.

Sincerely,

Tim Matthews

CEO of XCPCNL Business Services

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may have, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to our management team or us, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over-the-Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or forward-looking oral statements attributable to persons or us acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com .

