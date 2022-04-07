The Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $7.63 Billion by 2026

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Quality Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022: By Product Type, Component, Pollutant, End User, and Covering" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air quality monitoring system market is expected to grow from $5.05 billion in 2021 to $5.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market is expected to reach $7.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Major players in the air quality monitoring system market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Horiba Ltd., Merck KGaA, TSI, Tisch Environmental, Testo, Plume Labs, Aeroqual and Forbes Marshall.

The air quality monitoring system market consists of sales of air quality monitoring systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the levels of air pollutants. These are devices that assess pollution levels of an particular area in accordance to ambient air quality standards. Air quality monitoring systems are used in outdoor ambient applications.

North America was the largest region in the air quality monitoring system market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Technology advancements are gaining significant popularity in the air quality monitoring system market. Major companies operating in the air quality monitoring systems sector are focused on developing technological solutions to meet the consumer demand. For instance, in March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, a US-based company that specializes in reagents and consumables, scientific instrumentation and software services launched AerosolSense Sampler based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.

AerosolSense Sampler is a new surveillance tool that provides quick and accurate information about the presence of in-air viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2. The AerosolSense Sampler is the next step in supplying institutions with extremely accurate data to aid in the safety of their personnel and the general public.

The increasing levels of air pollution is expected to propel the growth of the air quality monitoring system market in the coming years. Air pollution is defined as the introduction of pollutants into the atmosphere, which can be in the form of carbon dioxide, methane gases, or other gases containing chemicals. The rise in air pollution drives the growth of air quality monitoring systems as this systems measures the pollutant levels.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization report, every year, an estimated 7 million people die as a result of air pollution around the world. Additionally, according to the American Lung Association's 2021 State of the Air report, four out of ten Americans, or 135 million people, reside in counties with harmful levels of air pollution (ALA). Therefore, the increasing levels of air pollution drives the growth of the air quality monitoring system market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Air Quality Monitoring System Market Characteristics

3. Air Quality Monitoring System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Air Quality Monitoring System

5. Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Air Quality Monitoring System Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Indoor

Outdoor



6.2. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software



6.3. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Pollutant, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Chemical

Physical



6.4. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Industrial

Commercial

Residential



7. Air Quality Monitoring System Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

Horiba Ltd

Merck KGaA

TSI

Tisch Environmental

Testo

Plume Labs

Aeroqual

Forbes Marshall

