Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

The global market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period.

Portable ultrasound devices are proving to be extremely useful in applications where space is the constraint and also where mobility of devices is required for example if scanning is required to be carried out on the field. Increasing number of application areas, growing prevalence of diseases, and growing technological advancements are the key factors fostering growth in the global market.

Portable ultrasound devices are increasingly used in various areas such as musculoskeletal, critical care medicine, and emergency medicine. Adoption of these devices has grown considerably on account of rising number of minimally invasive procedures and for prenatal and antenatal care of mothers who lack access to big healthcare facilities.

They are also finding widespread use in urinary bladder dysfunction, abdominal evaluations, gallbladder visualization, DVT surveillance, and vascular access. Increasing AI integration in ultrasound devices, which provide the units with better diagnostics capability is another major factor promoting growth.



Cart/Trolley-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 8.1% share of the global Portable Ultrasound Equipment market. Cardiologists, intensivists, and emergency medicine physicians have been some of the initial users of handheld ultrasound systems. Over the years, supported by the integration of advanced features, the devices gained acceptance among anesthesia, procedural ultrasound, and other specialists.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $590.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $257.5 Million by 2026

The Portable Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$590.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$257.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$279.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Developed economies account for a major share of the market, attributed to increasing prevalence of various diseases, well developed healthcare infrastructure, easy reimbursement, and government support for technological developments. Economic growth, increasing healthcare spending, improved standard of healthcare facilities are expected to fuel demand for new equipment in developing markets.



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound as Pivotal Medical Imaging Modality

Cardiac & Vascular Ultrasound Also Gains Prominence

Airway and Abdominal Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients

Handheld Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Present Growth Avenues for Manufacturers

Tele-Ultrasound to Gain from Increasing Use of TeleHealth Services

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

An Introduction to Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Major Applications of Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Handheld Point of Care Witnesses Significant Increase

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Select High-End, Mid-Range and Economy Range Portable Ultrasound Machines

Startups Look to Transform Portable Ultrasound Market

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Portability and Convenience Advantages Boost Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems in Varied Applications

Rising Use of Ultrasound Technology for Early Disease Diagnosis Bodes Well for Portable Ultrasound Market

Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Need for Portable Ultrasound Devices

Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Cardiovascular Portable Ultrasound: Anytime, Anywhere Advantages of Electrocardiography Boosts Adoption

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Use of Portable Ultrasound Equipment Grows in Prenatal and Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: A Niche Market for Portable Systems

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

Advancements in Compact Ultrasound Systems

Rising Prominence of Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Boost Market

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Technology Advancements in Handheld Ultrasound Devices Fuels Market Growth

Equipment with Streamlined Workflow Processes

Vendors Focus on New Ways to Reconstruct Images

Portable Handheld Ultrasound Scanners for Detection of Coronavirus

Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems

University of California Researchers Integrate an Ultrasound Emitting Device in LMB

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

