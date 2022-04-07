Investor Webinar - Kharmagtai Scoping Study

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to advise that its Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Colin Moorhead, will be holding a live investor webinar to discuss outcomes of the recently released positive Scoping Study for the Company’s Kharmagtai Copper Gold Project in Omonogovi Province, Mongolia.
Shareholder, investors, analyst, media and other interested parties can access the webinar via the link below.
Webinar Details
Date & Time: Friday, 8 April 2022, at 11:00am (AEST)
Register Via: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/350012356695314448
Replay: Available at https://www.xanadumines.com/ after the briefing
Questions can be submitted prior to info@xanadumines.com by 5:00pm (AEST) on Thursday, 7 April 2022. Participants can also submit questions online during the webinar.
A recording of the webinar briefing will be available on the Company’s website following its conclusion.
Colin Moorhead
Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Xanadu Mines Ltd
Colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.