New Logo, Same Promises

MONTRÉAL, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-five years ago, DuProprio’s colourful little house first appeared on “For sale by owner” signs and in the real estate industry. Now, with pride in the road travelled, it is time for DuProprio to revamp its image and, more importantly, reaffirm its commitment to support and equip home sellers and save them money.



While we’re currently in a period said to be favourable to sellers, the fact remains that a real estate transaction is an emotional and thought-provoking time in the lives of the people involved, whether they’re buying or selling a property. The truth is that even the current market has its share of challenges and opportunities. DuProprio has been working side by side with sellers for 25 years now, helping to make property sale transactions simple and worry-free.

Selling a property often marks the start of a new adventure, and the reasons behind it can vary greatly: a growing or reconfigured family, new projects that require relocating, or new financial decisions for a new stage of life. This is fertile ground for the emotional to mingle with the rational. Generally, selling a home is definitely an emotionally charged event. Benefiting from appropriate and constant support throughout the process helps people fully experience their real estate transaction.

DuProprio firmly believes in education through support, so the seller gains knowledge, and therefore, self-confidence. Especially in a fast market like we have now, understanding and controlling one’s own transaction make a positive contribution to the seller’s well-being. Becoming familiar with the process, talking about the impacts of our decisions and, especially, benefiting from the perspective of a professional advisor not emotionally invested in the transaction are significant assets. Beyond the savings obtained by not paying a commission, selling without an intermediary gives sellers more knowledge and experience as well as a feeling of accomplishment.

“Our real estate coaches have had the chance to help many Quebecers with their selling process over the years,” said Julie Benoit, General Manager and COO of DuProprio. “Quite a few clients have told us that the support of their DuProprio coach helped them stay the course and not get discouraged, because a transaction this important involves several steps. It’s important to have good support. It’s true that, at the moment, we are in a sellers’ market, but that doesn't make selling simple. It’s normal to have doubts and to have questions. It would be surprising not to! We’re talking about life’s most important transaction for many people.”

While DuProprio’s values and vision remain steadfast after 25 years, it is also good to move forward. The new logo is in line with this feeling: it is more modern but preserves the essence of the DuProprio brand and colours, to make sure not to attenuate the image of this Quebec company that has been well-known and recognized for 25 years.

About DuProprio

DuProprio's mission is to offer Quebec property owners the support and exposure they need to sell their property commission-free. Since its foundation in 1997 and acquisition by Desjardins in 2020, over 344,497 consumers have reported their property sold using the services of DuProprio1. Its website is the most liked real estate site in Quebec2 and the company employs over 500 people.

In addition, 97% of DuProprio's clients are satisfied with its services3.

