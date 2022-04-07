Bitfarms Up-listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.



TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF ) (“Bitfarms” or the “Company”), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, has received final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

The Company’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX effective market open on April 8, 2022. The Company’s common shares will cease trading on the TSX Venture Exchange concurrently with the commencement of trading on the TSX.

The common shares will continue trading under the symbol “BITF” on both the Nasdaq and the TSX. No further action is required by Bitfarms shareholders.

“A listing on Canada’s premier stock exchange provides us with exposure to a broad new investor base and promises greater visibility, liquidity and access to capital for the Company,” said Nicolas Bonta, Bitfarms Founder and Executive Chairman. “As we continue to execute on our global expansion strategy, we thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and congratulate our management team on this milestone, which complements our existing US Nasdaq listing with a premier exchange listing in Canada.”

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. On February 24, 2022, the Company was further honoured by the TSX-V as Venture 50 Winner, placing first in the Technology sector. On April 8, 2022, Bitfarms will up-list from the TSX-V to the TSX.

Operationally, Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with seven industrial scale facilities located in Québec, one in Washington state, and one in Paraguay. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

