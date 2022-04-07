Notice of Release of Barrick’s First Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q1 2022 results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2022 on April 14, 2022.

Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

May 4, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610

UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791

International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 8611.

The Q1 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre

Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com