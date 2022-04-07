Global $35+ Million Content Delivery Network Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 12.1% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Content Delivery Network Market finds that the increase in demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising demand for Over the Top (OTT) and Video-on-Demand (VOD) services, the total Global Content Delivery Network Market is estimated to reach USD 36.7 Million by 2028.



The Global Market stood at a revenue of USD 18.5 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

Furthermore, the growing consumption of online video content across the globe are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Content Delivery Network Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solutions, Services), by Solution (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security), by services (Designing and consulting services, Storage Services, Analytics and Performance Monitoring, Website and API management), by Content Type (Static Content, Dynamic Content), by Provider Type (Traditional CDN, Telco CDN, Cloud CDN, P2P CDN), by Application Areas (Media and Entertainment, Video Streaming, OTT Platform, Online Gaming), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Rising Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience to Fuel Global Content Delivery Network Market

The increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience is expected to fuel the growth of the Content Delivery Network Market during the forecast period. The gaming organizations and gamers are constantly in need of latency free games with high gaming speeds. Content delivery networks (CDNs) help game companies overcome the obstacles of low latency by improving the speed and performance of game downloads, and updates. Currently, the downloadable size of games has increasing significantly as new technologies are coming to the market, with improved consoles, PCs, and handheld devices, and internet speeds. These developments improve the gaming experience but can disturb the pre-gaming experience. Content delivery networks gives the ability to quickly deliver the core downloads and also prevents the download failures and server crashes. All of this helps improve the overall pre-gaming experience. Additionally, it offers scalability and enables the player to continually play the game even if the game size increases due to high-quality graphics and other capabilities.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Content Delivery Network market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% during the forecast period.

The Content Delivery Network market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 18.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 36.7 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Content Delivery Network market.





Rising Demand for Over the Top (OTT) and Video-on-Demand (VOD) Services to Augment Market Growth

The increase in demand for Over the Top (OTT) and Video-on-Demand (VOD) services is anticipated to augment the growth of the Content Delivery Network Market within the estimated period. This is attributable to the on-going advancements in digital infrastructure and to continuous creation of interesting content by OTT platforms for consumers at affordable prices while delivering significant value. Further, the increase in demand for Video on Demand (VoD) services since they are faster, easier, cheaper, and more comfortable method to watch videos is also expected to support market growth. However, the complex architecture and concern about QoS along with network connectivity and technical difficulties in live video streaming is expected to hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, increasing demand for cloud-enabled services and next-generation security solutions and services is further anticipated to support the growth in the years to come.

Segmentation of Content Delivery Network Market:

By Components-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Solutions

Services

By Solution-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security



By Service-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Designing and consulting services

Storage Services

Analytics and Performance Monitoring

Website and API management

Network Optimization Services

Support & Maintenance

Digital Rights Management

Transparent caching

Others





By Content type-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Static Content

Dynamic Content

By Provider type-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Traditional CDN

Telco CDN

Cloud CDN

P2P CDN

Others



By Service-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Media and Entertainment

Video Streaming

OTT Platform

Online Gaming

Retail and eCommerce

eLearning

Healthcare

Enterprises

By region - (Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America-

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea



Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Qatar

UAE



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT & communication industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/content-delivery-network-market-1442

The report on Content Delivery Network Market highlights:

Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Content Delivery Network Market

North America has dominated the Global Content Delivery Network Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The US dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing popularity of the 4K resolution display and rising internet penetration in the region. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud-based services along with introduction of high-speed data networks is also anticipated to encourage the adoption of smart locks.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising adoption of new technologies and ever-increasing consumption of content in economies such as China and India owing to the growing population in the region. Additionally, the increase in number of internet subscribers and increasing internet consumption is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Content Delivery Network Market:

Akamai Technologies (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Limelight networks (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

AT&T (US)

Cloudflare (US)

Lumen Technologies (US)

Deutsche Telekom (Germany)

Fastly (US)

Citrix systems (US)

NTT Communications (Japan)

Comcast Technologies (US)

Rack space Technology (US)

CD Networks (South Korea)

Tata Communications (India)

Imperva (US)

Broad peak (France)

Quantil (US)

Stack Path (US)

G‑Core Labs SA (Luxembourg)

Tencent Cloud (China)

On App Limited (UK)

Edge cast (US)

Kingsoft Cloud (China)

Bunny.net (Slovenia)

Baishan Cloud (US)

Recent Developments:

February, 2021: ESDS announced the launch of Content Delivery Network, Enlight CDN. Enlight Content Delivery Network (CDN) will allow organizations to deliver web-based content anywhere in India. ESDS leverages on its Indian footprint of data centers and its ambition to augment its presence in the country through Cloud Data Centres.

Browse More Related Report:

