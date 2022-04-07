MineDollars Introduces Users To The World Of Passive Income...

Portland, OR, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the cryptocurrency sector, mining cryptocurrencies is one of the best ways to earn. Mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, on the other hand, can be costly due to the need for high-end computer machines. Furthermore, the expense of maintaining these devices is enormous and out of reach for the typical crypto enthusiast. This is why cloud mining has grown in popularity, since it allows cryptocurrency lovers to mine for a fraction of the cost.



Minedollars is one of the world's leading hash power providers, with cryptocurrency mining capacity to suit everyone from newbies to home try7uminers to large-scale investors. The company supports cryptocurrencies that promote privacy, collects minimal data on users, and only asks for information that is required to comply with rules. The organization offers a range of programs to meet the demands of any investor, as well as a profit calculator to help calculate potential outcomes before deciding which plan to invest in.



Current Packages:

Minedollars recently debuted the package options people can choose from. There are five different types of investment packages to make passive income.





The following are the various types of packages available:



What to expect from USDT hashrate package:

Price to invest: $10

Profit: $0.6

Terms: 1 day



What to expect from ETH hashrate package:

Price to invest: $100

Profit: $6

Terms: 3 days



What to expect from LTC hashrate package:

Price to invest: $420

Profit: $63

Terms: 7 days



What to expect from USDC hashrate package:

Price to invest: $1200

Profit: $384

Terms: 14 days



What to expect from BTC hashrate package:

Price to invest: $3000

Profit: $1980

Terms: 30 days



Join and get the first $10 to try it out - for free!

Creating a Minedollars account was a simple process. Setting up will only take a few minutes. There are no verifications required; all you need to do is provide your email address and create a password to get started.



Easy Withdraws…

It’s important that your funds are easily accessible, and withdrawing is easy. To withdraw from MineDollars follow the steps given below:

- Log in to your account.

- Go to withdraw.

- Pick your wallet. Note there are no fees for the first withdrawal.

- Enter the amount you wish to withdraw. (minimum $100.)

- Click on withdraw funds



The transaction may take a few minutes to complete.



MineDollars Refer A Friend…

If a user signs up using your referral links and makes a purchase, you will receive a 3% commission on all of their purchases. So, for example, if a person signs up using your referral link and makes a $1,000 purchase, you earn $30



In Closing…

Minedollars is the ideal crypto mining platform for cryptocurrency enthusiasts looking to boost their earnings. It provides a 100% guarantee on all investments and employs a team of skilled analysts and experts that work around the clock to ensure that customers receive regular benefits.



For more information, visit https://Minedollars.com

