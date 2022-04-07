Netherland Data Centre Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, Microsoft, & The DataCenter Group

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Netherlands (Dutch): Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are over 150 third-party Data Centre facilities in the Dutch market.



The Dutch market has seen a wave of Data Centre consolidation taking place. In 2019, Equinix acquired the AMS-1 Switch Datacenter facility which has become Equinix AM-10, and Digital Realty completed the acquisition of Pan-European Data Centre Provider Interxion in March 2020.

Finally, North-C emerged from the merger of The DataCenter Group & NLDC and US-based Data Centre Providers such as CyrusOne continue to expand their presence in the Netherlands, with development by CyrusOne & Microsoft planned in the Agriport area near Google's planned Data Centre development.



Amsterdam has become one of the largest Data Centre city clusters in Europe - According to the analyst forecasts, the Amsterdam region alone has over 350k m2 of third-party Data Centre space available and is the second largest Data Centre city cluster in Europe behind Frankfurt.



This new report covers the Dutch Data Centre market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in the Netherlands

Summary Box - Dutch Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands

Key Dutch Data Centre Provider Profiles

Dutch Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Dutch Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

Dutch Data Centre Power Costs - (in euro per kWH)

The Key Dutch Data Centre Clusters

Dutch Data Centre Pricing Forecasts - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Dutch Data Centre Revenue Forecasts - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Dutch Public Cloud Revenue Forecasts - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Dutch Data Centre Market

Dutch Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

Microsoft

The DataCenter Group

