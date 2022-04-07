FirstService Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV) (NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto yesterday, the eight director nominees listed in FirstService’s management information circular dated February 25, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of FirstService. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Yousry Bissada 25,902,763 85.443% 4,413,072 14.557% Bernard I. Ghert 29,472,456 97.218% 843,379 2.782% Steve H. Grimshaw 30,031,689 99.063% 284,146 0.937% Jay S. Hennick 29,432,544 97.086% 883,291 2.914% D. Scott Patterson 30,287,442 99.906% 28,393 0.094% Frederick F. Reichheld 29,355,980 96.834% 959,855 3.166% Joan Eloise Sproul 30,104,548 99.303% 211,287 0.697% Erin J. Wallace 20,095,805 66.288% 10,220,030 33.712%

* The number of votes disclosed reflects proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

FirstService shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of FirstService for the ensuing year and a non-binding advisory resolution on FirstService’s approach to executive compensation, all as set out in the Circular.

