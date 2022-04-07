Galantas Gold to Present on Geology and District-Scale Potential of the Omagh Gold Project in a Webcast on April 21, 2022

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) will be hosting a live webcast on April 21, 2022, 11:00am Eastern Time, to discuss the geology of the gold district that hosts the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.



Participants are invited to attend the geology presentation by Galantas Gold’s Chief Geologist Sarah Coulter, and Advisory Board Member John Arthurs, and to submit questions during the Q&A session following the presentation.

Registration link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=21105D0C-4D5F-465C-883F-EBF919DF288B

The webcast recording will be available on galantas.com shortly after the event.

Dr. Coulter has 10 years of experience as a Senior Geologist. She obtained a MSc from University of London and a PhD from Queen’s University Belfast. She is currently overseeing the 4,000-metre drilling program at the Omagh Project, which has yielded positive results including the intersect of 31.7 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 58.5 g/t silver over 7 metres at the main Kearney Vein, announced on March 21, 2022.

Mr. Arthurs is a Chartered Geologist with 54 years of professional experience in geological mapping and exploration in the mineral industry and government service. He led the first geochemical survey of the Dalradian rocks in Northern Ireland during his tenure at the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland, that yielded the first published indications of gold and the first modern description of the Dalradian structure and stratigraphy in the region, still used today. He subsequently conducted exploration in 15 countries for gold and base metal mining companies.

