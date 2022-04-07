Claritas Announces Approval from OTC to Up-List to OTCQB

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: CLAS and OTC: CLAZF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the OTC Markets Group for listing of its Common Shares on the OTCQB. The Company will provide an update regarding the exact date on which its Common Shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "CLAZF".



Highlights

Claritas has received approval from the OTC Markets to list its Common Shares for trading on the OTCQB

The OTCQB listing will elevate the Company’s profile and introduce the Company to a broader investor audience in the U.S.

Robert Farrell, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to report that we have met all requirements and have been accepted by OTC Markets to up-list to the OTCQB tier for trading. We undertook the stringent qualification process for the OTCQB listing because we believe that trading on the OTCQB tier will bring added value to our shareholders. The OTCQB listing will elevate our profile within the investment community and is consistent with our long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader investor audience in the U.S. This upgrade is a significant milestone and a step toward the NASDAQ listing that we anticipate will occur next year."

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an established public market providing data that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities. Being part of an established financial marketplace will assist in diversifying the Company’s shareholder base with increased liquidity and brand visibility while maintaining a high level of transparent trading, annual verification, continuous regulation and provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage investors. The requirements and standards for OTCQB can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/get-started/otcqb.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Claritas") is committed to developing new treatments for a variety of diseases and disorders, by discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative human therapeutics. Claritas focuses on areas of unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to find solutions that will improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavorable results. Claritas undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Claritas believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Claritas’ control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Claritas disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Robert Farrell

President, CEO

(888) 861-2008

info@claritaspharma.com