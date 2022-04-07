BW Offshore: Notification of trade

Notification of trade

With reference to stock exchange release dated 8 April 2019.

In relation to BW Offshore’s (the "Company") Long-Term Incentive Programme (LTIP) adopted in 2019, the Company's exposure relating to the 2019 award was hedged by a Total Return Swap (“TRS”) agreement with financial exposure to 1 732 000 shares in BW Offshore.

The Company yesterday settled the TRS agreement underlying 1 732 000 shares in BW Offshore expiring 7 April 2022. The Company has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BW Offshore with expiry date 30 March 2023 and a TRS price of NOK 29.87 per underlying share.

In February 2020, the Company executed an initial public offering of the subsidiary BW Energy Limited. As part of the listing, BW Energy shares were distributed to eligible BW Offshore shareholders, including shares underlying the TRS agreement. As a result, a total of 353 425 BW Energy shares which were distributed in connection with the listing to the shares underlying the TRS agreement, have been separated out in a separate TRS agreement with expiry date 30 March 2023 and a TRS price of NOK 28.34 per underlying BW Energy share.

