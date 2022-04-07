Results of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 7 April 2022

No. 9/2022

Today, ISS A/S (the “Company”), held its Annual General Meeting at ISS Facility Services A/S, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, DK-2860 Søborg, Denmark.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report for 2021 as well as its proposal to carry forward the profit for 2021.

Discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Group Management Board.

Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2021 (advisory vote).

Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2022 in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors.

Elections

Re-election of Niels Smedegaard, Valerie Beaulieu, Kelly Kuhn, Søren Thorup Sørensen, Ben Stevens and Cynthia Mary Trudell as members of the Board of Directors.

Election of Lars Petersson as new member of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company’s auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit and Risk Committee.

Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

Authorisation to the Board of Directors in the period until 30 April 2022 to approve the Company’s acquisition of treasury shares, on one or more occasions, with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital of the Company, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisition not exceeding 10% of the Company’s share capital.

Renewal of the authorisations to increase the share capital in the Company’s Articles of Association as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Amendment of the term “Chairman” to the gender neutral “Chair” throughout the Articles of Association as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Articles of Association

Updated Articles of Association as approved at the Annual General Meeting today is attached.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself by electing Niels Smedegaard as Chair of the Board of Directors and Lars Petersson as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

ISS A/S

Niels Smedegaard

Chair of the Board of Directors

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS



ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2021, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 71 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





Attachments