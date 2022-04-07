Notice of AGM

English Danish

General meeting of Øresund Bridge Consortium I/S

According to the Consortium Agreement § 7 paragraph 3 we hereby invite the owners to the General Meeting 28 April 2022.

Agenda is as follows:

1. Choice of conductor, as well as the election of the rapporteur and the submission of the list of votes.

2. Presentation of the annual accounts and the audit protocol for 2021

3. Decisions regarding:

a) Approval of balance sheet and profit and loss account



b) Distribution of dividend

c) Approval of signing and agency for the Board of Directors and group management

4. Election of Board members.

5. Resolution on the remuneration of the Board of Directors.

6. Choice of future accountant.

The Audit Committee proposes to continue the relationship with Deloitte and KPMG.

The 2021 annual report was approved by the Board of the Øresund bridge Consortium at the Board meeting on 3 February 2022.