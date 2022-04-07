Global Copper Foil Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Foil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global copper foil market reached a value of US$ 5.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.09 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Copper foil is a thin sheet of copper with a thickness of a few microns made by electroplating or rolling the copper sheet. It is a versatile material that conducts electricity and heat. As a result, it is widely used in circuit boards, batteries, and solar energy appliances. Besides this, it is utilized in the printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are incorporated into telecommunications equipment, such as personal computers (PCs), mobile phones, current collectors of lithium-ion secondary batteries, and the electromagnetic wave shield material of plasma displays (PDPs).



Copper Foil Market Trends:

The growing sales of electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, computers, and tabs across the globe, represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the improving 5G infrastructure due to the rising need for better connecting solutions is stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) on account of the increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and the growing environmental awareness among individuals.

This, along with the increasing applications of copper foils in decorative materials, such as monasteries, gold signs, tile mosaic, and handicrafts, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the end-users and investors. Besides this, the rising application of copper foils in transformers and grid-level energy storage around the world is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, key market players are increasing product differentiation by improving the surface properties of the copper foil, developing new surface treatment coatings, and achieving smaller thickness and weight for numerous applications. These players are also adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), to increase their overall sales and profitability.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global copper foil market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application and end use industry.



Breakup by Product Type:

Rolled Copper Foil

Electrodeposited Copper Foil

Breakup by Application:

Printed Circuit Boards

Batteries

Electromagnetic Shielding

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Equipment

Medical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Carl Schlenk AG, Chang Chun Group, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., ILJIN Materials Co. Ltd., JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (ENEOS Holdings Inc.), LS Mtron Co. Ltd., Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Nippon Denkai Ltd., Rogers Corporation, SKC Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc. and UACJ Corporation.



