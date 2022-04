XR Immersive Tech Launches Operator Program for Crypto Mining on Uncontained Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc . (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce their new beta program which will allow operators to harness the GPU power of the high performance workstations within the UNCONTAINED Hyper-Immersive™ VR attractions, dubbed the Physical Portal to the Metaverse, as outlined in the Company’s recent Corporate Update press release . This solution will enable operators to opt into the program and automatically mine while the attraction is not in use and in off-hours. At the core, the collective power of UNCONTAINED installed units will form a highly capable and scalable mining network that is centrally managed by XR Immersive Tech.



Utilizing the high performance power of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards installed in the UNCONTAINED VR Hyper-Immersive™ attractions, operators will have the option to enable and allocate these powerful machines for so much more than running VR experiences. Mining in off-hours takes full advantage of the computer horsepower installed within the UNCONTAINED attraction to drive additional revenue opportunities for operators while also driving revenue for the company. Further, it’s a step forward within the company to further its crypto based endeavors, and build out further knowledge and partnerships in blockchain technologies.

Crypto mining enthusiasts agree that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU cards are one of the most efficient, with the highest hash rates for mining on the market. The solution will allow operators to easily opt-in and requires no set up on their end or prior knowledge of crypto mining. XR Immersive Tech’s network management procedure for these mining locations will ensure a simple and reliable protocol for operators to effectively switch between the gaming and mining backend modes or simply automate mining for overnight closed hours.

At its core, the solution Immersive Tech is building will enable the mining of the following coins:

Etherium (ETH)

Etherium Classic (ETC)

Ravencoin (RVN)

Firo (FIRO)

Cortex (CTXC)

Zilliqa (ZIL)

TonCoin (TON)

Ergo (ERG)

Callisto (CLO)



In addition to these coins, XR Immersive Tech will review and add new coins based on market assessment.

XR Immersive Tech’s CEO, Tim Bieber, says, “Our goal is to create the best hyper-immersive attraction for consumers with the best ROI in the industry for operators. With the addition of our centralized crypto mining solution operators can now experience even greater revenue generating power from their UNCONTAINED standalone VR attraction taking advantage of off-hours like never before.”

XR Immersive Tech Inc. (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech)

https://www.immersivetech.co/

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

Immersive Tech (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) is building the industry’s premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 300 VR operators through SynthesisVR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

