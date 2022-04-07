English Lithuanian

Draft Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB proposes the following draft resolutions to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the registered office of the company at Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys at 11:00 on 28 April 2022:

1. The conclusions of the audit regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2021 .

Information heard.

2. The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2021 .

Information heard.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2021.

To approve the set of the Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2021, which has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the independent auditor’s opinion.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company .

To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:

Amount (Euros) Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year



15,349,268 Dividends paid - Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year 303,350 Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement 132,273 Transfers from reserves - Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders’ decision to cover all or a part of loss)



-



Total profit (loss) available for appropriation



15,784,891 a part of profit to the legal reserve - a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares - a part of profit to other reserve - a part of profit for dividend paying - a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes



- Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year



15,784,891

5. Election of the members to the audit committee.

To elect the following members to the audit committee:

Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);

Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);

Lina Rageliene.

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

