MONTREAL and QUEBEC CITY, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with IGA, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation and the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute Foundation (IUCPQ) are launching the 38th edition of the Funds from the Heart fundraiser. Formerly called $2 Does the Heart Good, this major campaign, held in nearly 300 participating IGA supermarkets, aims to raise funds to prevent cardiovascular disease.



From now until April 27, customers are invited to participate in the fundraising campaign by making a $2 donation at their local IGA. In exchange for their support, they will receive a Superfresh Growers apple as a token of appreciation. This symbolic gesture also aims to encourage Quebecers to adopt healthy eating habits, which significantly impact cardiovascular health.

Since 1983, this campaign has raised over $9 million for cardiovascular health. The funds raised each year are especially used to support innovative prevention projects, such as the Montreal Heart Institute’s Prevention Watch, an information platform maintained by Dr. Martin Juneau and his team that promotes cardiovascular health and a healthy lifestyle. This year’s campaign will also help fund the projects and programs of the IUCPQ’s Pavillon de prévention des maladies cardiaques (PPMC).

“Studies show that most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle. The Prevention Watch is an essential resource that provides the latest in cardiovascular health and up-to-date medical research data, thus enabling Quebecers to reduce their risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease,” says Dr. Martin Juneau, Director of Prevention at the Montreal Heart Institute, and founder of the Prevention Watch.

“People are usually healthy before they get sick. This is where prevention comes into play: primary prevention to avoid the first cardiac event and secondary prevention to avoid recurrence. Adopting a healthy lifestyle is quite simple: eat well, sleep well, avoid a sedentary lifestyle and be active every day. It’s never too late to do something good for yourself,” says Dr. Paul Poirier, head of PPMC, prevention and rehabilitation at the IUCPQ and responsible for an initiative that brought defibrillators to all Quebec public schools.

“We are very proud to support the Funds from the Heart campaign and encourage healthy lifestyles through a balanced diet. IGA has been involved in cardiovascular health prevention for 38 years. It was, therefore, natural for us to once again work alongside the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation to promote the cause. This year, we have also strengthened our support by joining forces with the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute Foundation. We encourage Quebecers to join the fight against cardiovascular disease by making a donation at their local IGA supermarket during the month of April,” says Caroline Duhamel, marketing director at IGA.

Prevention Is Everyone’s Business

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death around the world. Fortunately, by tackling many behavioural risk factors such as diet, physical activity, stress, alcohol consumption, and smoking, it is possible to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease significantly.

About the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

Created in 1977, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation raises and manages funds to support the realization of the Institute’s innovative and priority projects and to fight cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the world. Its philanthropic events and donors’ contributions have enabled this leader in cardiovascular health to become the largest cardiac research centre in the country. Over the years, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation has raised more than $309 million in donations. Its 26,032 donors have made it possible to make important discoveries and support the Institute’s specialists, professionals, and researchers to provide state-of-the-art care to tens of thousands of patients in Quebec. fondationicm.org

About the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute Foundation

The role of the IUCPQ Foundation is to promote and support the work of the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute – Université Laval, whose main mission is to improve the health of people with cardiovascular, respiratory, and obesity-related diseases. Over the past few years, the Foundation has provided more than $40 million in funding to purchase specialized equipment, research and teaching, and technology and health care assessment. Thanks to its international reputation, the Institute and its research centre play a leading role in the fight against major socioeconomic diseases while serving a population of more than 2.2 million people, mostly from central and eastern Quebec.