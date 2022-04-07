Canadians for Nuclear Energy Concludes Successful Pre-Budget Advocacy With Liberal & Conservative MP’s as Calls Grow for a Reversal on the GoC’s Green Bond Decision

OTTAWA, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians for Nuclear Energy (C4NE) concluded a day of successful pre-budget advocacy as the grassroots climate group continues to lead the call for a rework to the Government of Canada’s Green Bond Framework.



The Framework currently excludes Nuclear Energy alongside arms manufacturing, tobacco, alcohol, and gambling activities.

C4NE believes the exclusion of nuclear energy and its association with “sin stock” activities is out of line with science, modern trends in green finance and an affront to the 76,000 Canadian workers who provide the clean air, medical isotopes and ultra-reliable carbon-free power that we urgently need to meet our climate and electrification goals.

“I am grateful to have had a chance to connect with both Liberal MP’s and Conservative MP’s in advance of today’s Budget on the vital role for Nuclear Power in meeting Canada’s climate targets,” said Dr. Chris Keefer, President, Canadians for Nuclear Energy.

While on Parliament Hill, Dr. Keefer delivered a well-received keynote address to Liberal MP’s and Ministry staff, covering the issues associated with the Green Bond Framework exclusion.

Dr. Keefer also delivered public remarks during an event in the House of Commons alongside Conservative MP Corey Tochor (Saskatoon-University) to promote their very successful House of Commons Petition, which has garnered over 10,000 signatures in 30 days.

MEDIA NOTE: PETITION CAN BE FOUND HERE - CLOSES FOR SIGNATURE ON APRIL 8

“I want to sincerely thank MP Tochor for sponsoring the Green Bond Petition and bringing together members of the Conservative caucus to hear our concerns. I applaud him for championing Canadian uranium, used in nuclear reactors domestically and around the world to produce carbon-free electricity which offsets one third of Canada’s annual national emissions,” said Dr. Keefer.

“C4NE is grateful as well to MP Arif Virani (Parkdale-High Park) for bringing together many members of the Liberal caucus to hear our concerns ahead of the Budget. We hope that Minister Guilbeault will review the Canada Green Bond Framework and urgently reverse the decision to exclude nuclear energy.”