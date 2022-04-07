Rogue Station Companies Inc./Everdime Inc. Adds Seasoned High-Level Banking CEO to its Board of Directors

Sheridan, Wyoming, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Station Companies, Inc./Everdime Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) is extremely pleased to announce the addition of Grant MacKenzie to its Board of Directors. Mr. MacKenzie is the President and CEO of Peoples Group, Peoples Trust Company and Peoples Bank of Canada. He has more than 40 years of executive and financial management experience in the Banking/Financial Services industries. Peoples Group was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. They have over 300 employees in Canada and manage more than $19 billion in assets.

Mr. MacKenzie commented, "Sandor's plan to position Everdime in NFT development and trading within the Crypto space is smart and on track. NFTs and Meta Verse are the new frontiers of the crypto industry, and high-profile Fortune 100 software companies invest millions of dollars to ensure they don't get left behind. Public ledgers and digital wallets are becoming more accepted and used worldwide in transactions valued at hundreds of billions of US dollars every day. Unitizing portions of the blockchain to make transfers and storage of wealth convenient for users will be very important. The Crypto space is far from mature or built-out, and early-stage companies like Everdime, with solid management and a critical point business plan, present incredible opportunities. I'm thrilled to be working with Sandor and his team."

Sandor Miklos, President and CEO of Everdime Inc., stated, "We are excited to have Grant's valuable expertise on our board and welcome the strategic counsel and guidance that he will surely bring. We are working to position Everdime to compete on the world stage in the Crypto space. Grant has the experience and skill set needed to help guide the company and execute its business model. I'm proud to be working with him".

About us

Everdime, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a multidisciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. Its principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Tokens and NFTs, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and tokens. The Company's shares are traded via OTC Link under the symbol RGST (the Company has a pending symbol change request), and current financial and other information is available at www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information about the Company is available at www.everdime.com

