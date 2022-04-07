Aliaswire Appoints New CFO

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire , a provider of bill payment and credit solutions for businesses and banks, today announced the appointment of financial veteran Brian Bartlett as CFO. In his role, Bartlett will be responsible for financial operations, planning and reporting, human resource management, and helping to shape overall strategy and direction.



Bartlett’s experience spans 20 years as an entrepreneurial-minded finance leader with exceptional operational, analytical and planning skills coupled with a roll-up-the-sleeves, can-do mentality. He brings significant experience in start-up, early- and growth-stage companies across high tech, professional services and biotech. His background also includes raising capital, M&A and business development.

Most recently, Bartlett was Chief Financial & Accounting Officer at AZTherapies, a clinical stage biotech focused on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Previously, he was Partner at The DMF Group, providing across-the-board financial, strategic and operational consulting services to start-ups and early-stage companies. Prior finance roles include MembersFirst, a SaaS and professional services provider, GetConnected, a SaaS-based order processor for digital service providers and retailers, Houghton Mifflin, a leading educational publishing company, and edocs, one of the early innovators in the online self-service and payment space.

“Brian brings a great combination of financial operational abilities and strategic mindset on how we can best fuel the growth of our company,” said Jed Rice, CEO of Aliaswire. “He has demonstrated the ability to elevate the finance function from transactional and tactical to trusted strategic business partner. And he’ll be key in the next stage of our evolution as a company.”

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Jed and the rest of the Aliaswire team,” said Bartlett. “The company’s recent performance has been exceptional, and I believe we are very well positioned in the market as payments become an increasingly strategic aspect of the relationship businesses have with their customers – both B2B and B2C.”

About Aliaswire, Inc.

Aliaswire is a fintech company based in Boston with a history of innovation in payments. The company supports leading financial institutions and merchant services providers with bill pay through DirectBiller® and small business credit solutions through PayVus®. For more information, visit https://www.aliaswire.com/ .

