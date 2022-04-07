Rubius Therapeutics to Host Investor Webcast to Discuss Updated Clinical Data at AACR from the Ongoing Monotherapy Phase 1 Arm of the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of RTX-240 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors on April 8, 2022, at 1:15 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is biologically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the details of its webcast to discuss updated clinical data from the ongoing monotherapy Phase 1 arm of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors and relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia on April 8, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. ET.



In addition to members of the Rubius management team, Alexander I. Spira, M.D., Ph.D., FACP​, Co-Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, Director, Thoracic and Phase 1 Program and RTX-240 clinical investigator, will join the webcast to discuss the evolving oncology therapeutics landscape and clinical development opportunities for RTX-240.

The audio webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page within the Investors and Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. The update may also be accessed by dialing (800) 289-0045 (domestic) or (615) 622-8086 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference ID is 7865329. An archived webcast will be accessible for 90 days after the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to biologically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was recently named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com , follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook .

Contacts:

Investors

Lori Murray, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

lori.murray@rubiustx.com

Media

Marissa Hanify, Director, Corporate Communications

marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com