Manhattan Associates recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

ATLANTA, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that, for the fourth year in a row, it has been named a Leader in Gartner Inc. Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems.1



Today’s logistics networks are incredibly complex and transportation management systems are under tremendous pressure to perform more shipments with fewer resources. Manhattan Active® Transportation Management was redesigned and rebuilt last year with the industry’s fastest and smartest shipping optimization engine to create the industry’s most technologically advanced transportation planning and execution solution. This fully extensible solution provides transportation planners with a single, intuitive experience for visualizing and optimizing their entire network.

“We are delighted to again be named a Leader in Transportation Management Solutions by Gartner Research,” said Gregg Lanyard, senior director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. “Last year, we took what was already a leading TMS solution and redesigned it to create the industry’s first self-configuring and self-tuning system with dramatically faster solve times. Manhattan’s ‘never settle’ approach and dedication to innovation make us perennial market leaders in the TMS market.”

Manhattan’s TMS was also recognized in the accompanying 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems. The research firm evaluated Manhattan Active Transportation Management across nine key capabilities and five use cases based on the level of operational complexity. Manhattan’s TMS was the only cloud-native, 100 percent microservices solution evaluated in the report.

Manhattan Active Transportation Management is one of the leading products for mid to high complexity TMS operations and seamlessly combines with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to form the Manhattan Active Supply Chain, a landmark advancement in supply chain efficiency and optimization. The company has leveraged Manhattan Active technology to unify distribution, transportation, labor and automation within a single, cloud-native application. Within 12 months following the launch of Manhattan Active Transportation Management, the solution is already deployed globally by leading brands such as ICA, Lands’ End, and RaiaDrogasil.

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner TMS Magic Quadrant report, please click HERE.

