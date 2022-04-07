Kubecost Names Brian Douglas as the Director of Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , an open source solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, announced today that Brian Douglas has been appointed the Director of Public Sector. Douglas will lead the company’s growth goals in bringing Kubecost into government agencies, where the public sector can realize significant cost optimization through Kubecost’s solution for real-time Kubernetes cost monitoring and management. Kubecost continues to rapidly build its business, technical, and sales teams following its recent Series A .



Douglas joins Kubecost with more than 20 years of experience working with government agencies to implement market-leading technologies, including open source solutions. He joins Kubecost from Red Hat, where he served as the Solutions Director for Emerging Technologies. Previously, Douglas has led public sector growth across several fast-growing technology companies, including Parallel 6, Optio Labs, MaaS360 by Fiberlink, and Mocana Corporation. An engineer by education, Douglas has also held engineering roles at Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, among other businesses with heavy involvement in the public sector.

“Brian brings Kubecost a tremendous track record of connecting innovative technologies with government agencies,” said Rob Faraj, Founding Partner, Kubecost. “In a sector where budget efficiency is so crucial, Kubecost is an especially advantageous solution that makes both an immediate and ongoing impact. Brian understands the current pain points of the public sector, what’s required for technologies to earn traction, and how Kubecost is well-positioned to be a must-have component within any agency’s cloud transformation. I’m particularly excited for Brian to build upon the existing successes we’ve had in the public sector.”

“As the public sector undergoes a monumental shift toward modernizing its infrastructure, cost considerations are a top priority,” said Brian Douglas, Director of Public Sector, Kubecost. “Kubecost brings so much value for optimizing those costs and avoiding unnecessary overspending without impacting the performance, scale, availability, and other benefits that government agencies gain through containerization. This is an exciting company and a particularly exciting time to join – I look forward to working with public sector organizations and making Kubecost an integral part of their stack.”

For open positions at Kubecost, visit: https://jobs.kubecost.com/

About Kubecost

Kubecost is an open source project launched by Stackwatch in April 2019. Kubecost helps developers and other stakeholders, including CFOs, understand and optimize Kubernetes spend. It currently has more than 2,000 companies using the software across all major cloud providers and on-prem in air-gapped environments. Visit www.kubecost.com .

