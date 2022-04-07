Veeco Releases ESG Goals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today unveiled its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals for 2022 and beyond, showcasing the company’s on-going commitment to corporate social responsibility. The goals, based on feedback received from the company’s stakeholders and results of their 2021 materiality assessment, relate to climate change, product responsibility, diversity and inclusion and responsible corporate governance.



Environment

Source 50% renewable energy for U.S. operations by 2030 1

By 2025, reduce normalized emissions from heating and purchased electricity (scope 1 and 2) by 10% in the U.S. from a 2021 baseline 2

Introduce a comprehensive hazardous chemical management program focused on REACH, RoHS, and TSCA, partnering with a global leader to assist in compliance3



Social

Increase the representation of women at Veeco in the U.S. to 20% by 2025

Increase the number of women and underrepresented employees at Veeco

Continue to support diversity in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education through our Veeco STEM Scholarship fund in partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Make a material difference in our local communities through outreach and volunteerism

Governance

Continue to expand and align our ESG disclosures with international frameworks and rating agencies



“These goals build on the progress Veeco has made since the release of our first Sustainability Report in 2020,” commented Bill Miller, Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our long-term ability to execute on our vision of enabling a future where technology improves the human experience is dependent on our corporate sustainability. We believe these goals demonstrate our commitment to sustainability by addressing the concerns of our stakeholders, improving our culture of inclusion, and minimizing our impact on the environment. I thank the entire Veeco United team for their continued dedication to our ESG efforts.”

For more information on Veeco’s ESG efforts, please see our most recent Sustainability Report on veeco.com.

Footnotes:

Previously disclosed in Veeco’s 2021 Sustainability Report Emissions normalized to CO 2 e per million dollars in revenue Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive (RoHS), Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)



About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

