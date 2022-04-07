Apexigen Announces That New Data From Phase 2 Trial Evaluating its CD40 Antibody Sotigalimab in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Patients With Metastatic Melanoma Will Be Presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced the upcoming presentation of Phase 2 clinical data on the use of intratumoral sotigalimab, Apexigen’s monoclonal antibody targeting CD40, in combination with systemic pembrolizumab for patients with treatment-naïve metastatic melanoma. The presentation will occur at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8-13, 2022.

The Phase 2 data are available in abstract titled, “Intratumoral CD40 Agonist Sotigalimab (APX005M) with Systemic Pembrolizumab Induces Broad Innate and Adaptive Immune Activation in Local and Distant Tumors in Metastatic Melanoma.”

Additional data will be featured in an oral presentation at the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting. Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Intratumoral CD40 agonist sotiga with pembrolizumab induces broad innate and adaptive immune activation in local and distant tumors in metastatic melanoma

Intratumoral CD40 agonist sotiga with pembrolizumab induces broad innate and adaptive immune activation in local and distant tumors in metastatic melanoma Presentation number: CT039

Presenter: Salah-Eddine Bentebibel, Ph.D.

CT039 Salah-Eddine Bentebibel, Ph.D. Session Title: Immunotherapy Combination Strategies in Clinical Trials

Immunotherapy Combination Strategies in Clinical Trials Session Date and Time: April 12, 2022, 3:35 pm (CDT)

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Multiple product candidates have been discovered using the APXiMAB platform, one of which is commercially available and the others are in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors

+1-646-889-1200

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Apexigen Contact:

Francis Sarena

Chief Operating Officer

Apexigen, Inc.

+1-650-931-6236

fsarena@apexigen.com