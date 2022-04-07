SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) and Encourages Current CNR Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating potential legal claims against the Board of Directors of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (“Cornerstone”) relating to the company’s recently announced privatization transaction.



On March 7, 2022, Cornerstone announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) at a price of $24.65 per share in cash. Following the closing of this transaction, Cornerstone’s current shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on whether the proposed $24.65 per share undervalues Cornerstone’s shares, and whether the company has properly disclosed all potential conflicts of interest to its shareholders.

Cornerstone shareholders who wish to protect their investment are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cornerstone/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com