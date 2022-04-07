HFactor Now Available in 125 Winn-Dixie Grocery Stores

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HFactor (OTCMKTS: HWTR), the manufacturer and distributor of award-winning hydrogen infused water, today announced that HFactor is now available in 125 Winn-Dixie grocery store locations across the southeast U.S., marking another major banner activation in a key region for HFactor.



Winn-Dixie now carries HFactor in Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama. This major retail banner activation complements HFactor’s existing relationship in Florida with Walmart, greatly expanding availability in one of the biggest markets for functional beverages while also adding to the more than 5,000 retail stores across the country where HFactor is already available.

“Winn-Dixie builds on our presence in the strategic Florida and southeast markets,” said Gail Levy, Founder and CEO of HFactor. “This will enable us to better leverage our existing, fervent fanbase in the region, especially in Florida, where events like Wodapalooza and other evergrowing CrossFit competitions attract athletes and active individuals who can experience the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits of hydrogen infused water. This new activation builds on our momentum and makes HFactor more accessible as a go-to hydration option in large and growing markets.”

The benefits of molecular hydrogen have been documented in more than 1,000 scientific papers worldwide. HFactor’s patented hydrogen infusion process and award-winning, environmentally friendly ergonomic pouch bring the therapeutic benefits of molecular hydrogen to consumers in a variety of sizes and flavors.

About HFactor

HFactor Water (OTCMKTS: HWTR), is the manufacturer and distributor of the award-winning HFactor® hydrogen infused water. Since launching in 2017, HFactor has become the favorite of professional athletes and active consumers looking for a go-to functional beverage offering multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, enhancing how their body recovers—whether from an intense workout or a night out. HFactor’s patented hydrogen infusion process and environmentally friendly ergonomic pouch deliver the fitness, health, lifestyle, recovery, and wellness benefits of molecular hydrogen. Over 1,000 published scientific papers have shown that molecular hydrogen acts to reduce oxidative stress in the body and may have significant therapeutic potential. HFactor is available in over 5,000 retail stores in the U.S., including Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart and Walmart.com, Giant, Sprouts, Gelson’s, Erewhon, and Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.HFactorWater.com

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com