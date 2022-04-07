PacerPro Officially Launches State Court Filings Service

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacerPro, the leading provider of court data workflow automation, has officially launched state court access to New York electronic court filings. Twenty-six customers have already signed on for the service enhancement without additional PacerPro fees.

PacerPro's technology delivers PDF copies of court filings to case teams in real-time, eliminating the need for knowledge workers to manually download, label and distribute the documents. It also automatically saves the documents to the correct client matter workspace on firm document management systems. This saves firms, and ultimately clients, thousands of hours a year of repetitive, manual efforts. Now, this same technology that has been available for years with Federal courts is accessible with state courts.

"State court access is a logical and thoughtful addition to PacerPro's already robust platform, delivering enhanced standardization and process improvement while improving the quality of our records," said Gene D'Aversa, Senior Director of Knowledge Management and Technology Innovation at the law firm Husch Blackwell.

This offering continues a series of releases to be followed by Washington D.C., California, Texas, Florida and New Jersey, all of which are currently in testing and development. Recent funding has propelled an aggressive product roadmap that includes over 30 new states to be added in 2022 in addition to other product enhancements.

About PacerPro

PacerPro is the provider of court workflow automation and experience capture solutions. Their solution suite seamlessly integrates case data into firm workflows, document management and other IT systems. Known for best-in-class deployments and service, PacerPro products enable individuals, teams and firms to do more.

https://pacerpro.com

Press Contact

Gregory Gerik

Director of Marketing

(o) 415-855-0015

greg@pacerpro.com

Related Images











Image 1: PacerPro





PacerPro Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment