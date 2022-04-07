CEX.IO Named in Top 20 Best Global Crypto Exchanges by Forbes; Two Key Hires Join Executive Team

NAPERVILLE, III., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, has been named by Forbes as a top global cryptocurrency exchange. CEX.IO has also appointed two new senior executives: Jonathan Wykes as U.K. Managing Director, and Richard Evans as Managing Director for the Prime Liquidity Platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan and Richard to further propel our company’s growth, and we thank Forbes for acknowledging our evolution,” said CEX.IO Founder and CEO Oleksandr Lutskevych. “CEX.IO continues to lead the crypto industry with a full suite of cryptocurrency tools and instruments, and high standards of service for which we hold ourselves accountable. Our hard work enables us to recruit top talent while gaining brand recognition from respected outlets like Forbes.”

Prior to joining CEX.IO, Wykes held leadership positions with Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Credit Suisse. Evans spent over five years with Barclays Investment Bank in their equities division, and well over a decade with Citi, focusing on program trading.

In selecting CEX.IO for its list, Forbes editors noted a commitment to regulatory compliance, wide variety of asset offerings, and growth in the institutional space. Inclusion in the top 20 list follows a series of announcements and distinctions for CEX.IO, including being named ”Best Overall DeFi Platform” last month by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, as well as a Hedgeweek finalist for Best Exchange. In February, CEX.IO appointed Joel Kosloski as Chief Information Security Officer, and John Werneke as Chief Product Officer.

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 350 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S., Portugal, Gibraltar and Cyprus. For more information, visit CEX.IO and follow on Twitter.