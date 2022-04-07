ElectraMeccanica Appoints Automotive Veteran, William Quigley III, to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Quigley III to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Quigley is an accomplished leader with a proven track record in large enterprises specific to the automotive industry. With 30 plus years in the industry, Bill’s career has included the following key roles: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Dana Holding Corporation, an automotive, commercial vehicle and off-highway driveline, sealing and thermal tier 1 supplier; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Visteon Corporation, an automotive systems supplier; and Vice President and Controller / Chief Accounting Officer at Federal-Mogul Corporation, a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of a diverse range of OEM and aftermarket automotive products.

Most recently, Bill served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a $3.5 billion steering and driveline tier 1, automotive supplier, assuming the role in 2016. Additionally, since 2015 he has served as a director and Audit Committee Chairman for Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE), a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. Bill graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Bill joins our Board of Directors with a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “As we continue to strive for excellence at ElectraMeccanica, we will benefit from his direct experience and documented success in the development and execution of strategic initiatives while delivering sustainable improvements. His knowledge of working with manufacturing and a strategic supply base brings great benefit to the Company as we near the completion of our Mesa Facility and continue to scale production.”

Mr. Quigley added, “I am honored to be joining the Board at such an important point in the Company’s evolution. I look forward to working with Kevin and the Board, leveraging my industry experience as production scales and deliveries of the flagship SOLO EV are rolled out nationwide for many more to enjoy the exciting and unique driving experience.”

