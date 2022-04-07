Axes DAO Announces Seed Round

HONG KONG, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axes DAO, a hybrid decentralized capital fund and venture capital [VC] backed by high-profile assets, has announced its forthcoming seed round. Expected to hold Friday, April 8th, 2022, the private sale or seed round, as the Axes DAO team refers, will kick off at 1 PM [GMT]. At 1 BUSD per piece, there will be a cap of 5,000 BUSD per wallet.



The initial funding round will hope to incentivize community members for their loyalty and contribution towards the growth of this project. Axes DAO will reward these contributors with an early entry price.

With a soft and hard cap of 300,000 and one million BUSD, the tokens set aside for this seed round will come from the four million tokens available under the community pre-sale option.

Whitelisted investors will receive a guaranteed allocation of 5,000 BUSD, which would only last for twelve hours. If not exercised during the allocation time, it will be deemed forfeited and subsequently released to other investors on a first-come-first-serve basis. Proceeds from this seed round will be dedicated to development and marketing campaigns, as revealed by the Axes DAO team. Through a series of engagement campaigns, Axes DAO will hope to increase its visibility.

Presale Round

Axes DAO will hold the second leg of its community offering, the presale round in May 2022. While the time is to be confirmed, such round will have a fixed soft and hard cap of one million and up to eight million BUSD. At 2 BUSD, each wallet will have a maximum allocation of 10,000 BUSD.

Unlike the first seed round, Axes DAO has reduced the guaranteed allocation time for whitelisted investors to six hours. Once the period elapses, it will be forfeited and released to non-whitelisted investors, subject to availability.

During this round, Axes DAO will focus primarily on DAO-to-Earn, cross-chain platform, increased exposure for investors, locking liquidity, and initial funding of its dual treasury.

Lastly, Axes DAO will hold a fair launch to build its dual backing and investment treasury. Albeit undisclosed, this round will commence upon the completion of several requirements to be in a position to launch and establish the foundation of its ecosystem.

Axes DAO introduces the vesting concept that applies to each $XYZ token holder via the whale-defense mechanism vesting period.

Furthermore, Axes DAO will put the skills of community members to work via its novel concept of DAO-to-Earn, allowing them to hold key positions in the ecosystem and be rewarded accordingly.

Axes DAO will introduce the 1% daily target annual percentage yield [APY]. While the backing treasury should ensure that each token is secured up to a certain percentage, the investment treasury will generate profit through various investment strategies. This long-term project aims at generating various streams of income by leveraging its ecosystem and delivering a life-changing opportunity.

About Axes DAO

Axes DAO team is made up of individuals with over a decade of experience in the investment banking industry, leveraging their strategic insights, network connections, and a sublime risk management portfolio. This project aims to expand the boundaries of growth and opportunities that were ordinarily unavailable to most individuals. Through a suite of innovative features, Axes DAO hopes to run a genuinely decentralized protocol that not only rewards users but incorporates them as key members of the ecosystem.

