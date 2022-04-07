Fibernetics Appoints Peter Pigott, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibernetics Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced finance leader Peter Pigott, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 15th, 2022.



Peter is a veteran of the financial industry, having served as CFO for several organizations including Entertainment One, West 49 Inc, Sleep Country Canada, and TSC Stores. Peter also led FEI (Financial Executives International) Canada as CEO. Pete joins Fibernetics from his most recent appointment as CFO of The Limestone Boat Company Limited, a TSX-V listed public company.

Peter has extensive experience in strategic finance initiatives, executing successful Initial Public Offerings with Sleep Country Canada and West 49 Inc. on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and, with Entertainment One (EOne), on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Peter has worked with private equity, including Bain Capital and Birch Hill Equity Partners, as well as venture capital-backed businesses. Peter has worked on the commercialization of entrepreneurial technology projects in partnership with McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Queen’s University.

"Growth in all aspects of our organization is our top focus at this time," said Fibernetics co-founder John Stix. "Peter brings a wealth of leadership skill and financial experience to us that we believe will be critical in helping us achieve our current growth goals. The entire team looks forward to working with Peter and I know he will be a fantastic addition to the Fibernetics community."

“The Fibernetics opportunity presents the unique combination of great brands, exponential growth and great entrepreneurial leadership,” explained Pete. “I’m looking forward to working with such a dynamic team and executing on our transformational growth plan."

About Fibernetics

Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Fibernetics goes “Beyond Telecom” by providing superior voice, data, and cloud telecommunications products and services at the fairest prices to the Canadian marketplace with a singular focus on customer service in everything they do. Fibernetics has been a globally recognized leader in Canadian communications for almost two decades. Fibernetics has its own nation-wide infrastructure that delivers a full range of innovative products, services, and communications solutions through its commercial division, NEWT, and its residential division, Worldline.

