Worldwide $35+ Mn Smart Lock Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 11.8% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Smart Lock Market finds that the increase in integration of IoT-based security is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising internet penetration, the total Global Smart Lock Market is estimated to reach USD 3,639.5 Million by 2028.



The Global Market valued at a revenue of USD 1,863.8 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.

Furthermore, the growing security concerns across the globe are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Smart Lock Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Smart Lock Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Lock Type (Deadbolt Locks, Lever Handles, Server locks & Latches, Knob Locks), by Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, WiFi, Z-Wave, Others), by Unlocking Mechanism (Keypad, Card Key, Touch Based, Key Fob), by Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Increase in Integration of IoT-based Security to Fuel Global Smart Lock Market

The increasing integration of IoT-based security is expected to fuel the growth of the Smart Lock Market during the forecast period. Smart locks with IoT-enabled sensors allow users to access doors remotely, with the use of a smartphone or other internet-connected devices. Smart locks offer the ability to unlock the door without a key, from anywhere, as well as distribute virtual keys to visitors. Smart locks offer additional functionality such as automating processes, which include turning on the lights and adjusting thermostat when the door is unlocked, triggering the security system to record and send video if the door is unlocked from outside. This is done through its compatibility with other IoT devices, smart assistants, or smart home management systems. Additionally, it can also give and revoke remote access to visitors, by enabling the service providers to access the door only at specific times and can give unlimited access to important family members or friends. Thus, the various benefits offered with integration of IoT-based security are expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Smart Lock market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.8% during the forecast period.

The Smart Lock market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,863.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,639.5 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Smart Lock market.



Smart Lock Market is Segmented as Follows:

Lock Type Deadbolt Locks Lever Handles Server locks & Latches Knob Locks Others

Communication Protocol Bluetooth Wi-Fi Z-Wave Others

Unlocking Mechanism Keypad Card Key Touch Based Key Fob Smartphone Based

Vertical Commercial Residential Institutional & Government Industrial Transportation & Logistic

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Rising Internet Penetration to Augment Market Growth

The increase in internet penetration along with smartphone adoption is anticipated to augment the growth of the Smart Lock Market within the estimated period. According to a report by GSMA, the number of mobile internet subscribers was projected to be 4.2 billion people globally in 2021 and is expected to reach 5.0 billion by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Further, it estimated that the global coverage continues to grow, with 94% of the world’s population covered by mobile broadband networks and the biggest increases in coverage were estimated to be in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific Islands. This has further resulted in increase in adoption of smart lock as all the applications used for controlling these locks are installed on these devices and need continuous internet connectivity for real-time updates. Additionally, the market players are focussing on implementing innovative techniques in smart lock models, such as Wi-Fi-enabled locking/unlocking or Bluetooth-based (BLE) locking/unlocking using smartphones and other devices which is also likely to fuel the demand for smart locks in the years to come.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lock-market-1440

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronic industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Smart Lock Market

North America has dominated the Global Smart Lock Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The US dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the high technology adoption and rising penetration of smart homes in the region. Furthermore, the high spending capacity of customers along with growing security concerns is also anticipated to encourage the adoption of smart locks.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising number of residential and commercial projects in economies such as China and India owing to the growing population in the region. Additionally, the increase in penetration of smart homes as well as on-going smart city initiatives in developing countries is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Lock Market:

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

dormakaba Group (Switzerland)

Spectrum Brands Inc. (US)

SALTO Systems

S.L. (Spain)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Vivint Inc. (US)

ZKTECO CO. Ltd. (China)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Smart Lock Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Lock Type (Deadbolt Locks, Lever Handles, Server locks & Latches, Knob Locks), by Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Others), by Unlocking Mechanism (Keypad, Card Key, Touch Based, Key Fob), by Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Institutional & Government, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/smart-lock-market-961586

Recent Developments:

November, 2021: SALTO launched the XS4 Original+, the next generation of the world’s most flexible and reliable smart locking solution that features a beautiful design with a sleek flat reader in two new colors. The new SALTO XS4 Original+ takes the trusted and proven flagship XS4 Original electronic lock product family and incorporates the latest technology to accommodate access control needs of both today and tomorrow.

This market titled “Smart Lock Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

