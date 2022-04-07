Global Condoms Market Report 2022-2027: Female Condoms Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condoms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Condoms Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2027
The global market for Condoms estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Condoms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
- Impact of Covid-19 on Condoms Market
- COVID-19 Crisis and the Global 'Stay Home' Phenomenon Add Vigour to Sex Life, Increasing the Demand for Condoms
- Condom Shortage Looms Ahead amidst COVID-19 Outbreak and Increasing Demand
- Plant Shutdowns and Heightened Regulatory Vigilance due to COVID-19 Strangle Condoms Supply from Asia
- Delay in International Shipping, Clearance and Regulatory Approvals
- Future Prospects for Condoms Market
- A Prelude to Condoms
- Market Snapshots
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Natural Condoms Hold Major Share of Condom Market
- Male Condoms Remain Leading Product Category
- Non-Institutional Sector Makes Major Revenue Contribution
- Developed Regions Account for Commanding Share of Global Market
- Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 63 Featured)
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Fuji Latex Co., Ltd.
- HLL Lifecare Ltd.
- LifeStyles Healthcare Australia
- Karex Berhad
- Okamoto Industries, Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Public Limited Company
- Veru Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Burgeoning Global Population Drives Increasing Condoms Usage
- Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS: A Strong Growth Driver
- Sex Education Programs to Raise Awareness Promote Adoption of Condoms
- Government Support to Promote Market Expansion
- Public Health Organizations Encourage Condoms Use
- Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population
- Players Focus on New Product Launches to Extend Market Reach
- Select Condom Launches in Recent Years
- UltraFeelT Condom
- Next-Gen Condom
- Online Sales to Exhibit Healthy Growth
- Female Condoms Exude Immense Growth Potential
- Launch of FC2 Female Condom Drives Female Condom Use
- Emerging Economies to Fuel Female Condom Demand
- Female Condoms Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors
- Flavored Condoms Market to Register Enormous Gains
- Condom Manufacturers Shifting Focus Towards Luxury Condoms
- Condoms Become More Ecofriendly
- Custom-Fit Condoms Gain Popularity
UNITED STATES
- Condoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
- Bright Prospects Ahead for the US Condoms Market
- HIV/AIDS Statistics - An Opportunity Indicator
- HIV Infection in the US: 2017 & 2018
- Rising Use of Condoms amongst Teenagers
- Use of Pleasure-Oriented Condoms on the Rise
CHINA
- Condoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
- The World's Largest Consumer of Condoms
- Fight against HIV to Augur Well for Condoms Market
- End of One-Child Policy Affects Chinese Condoms Market
- Counterfeit Products: A Bane for the Condoms Market
- Consumers Prefer Personalized Condoms
- Manufacturers Target the Young Generation
INDIA
- Condoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
- Market Overview
- Leading Market Players
- Indian Condoms Market by Leading Brand Shares:2019
- Social Stigmas Continue to Hamper Growth
