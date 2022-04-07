Global Condoms Market Report 2022-2027: Female Condoms Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condoms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Condoms Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2027

The global market for Condoms estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Condoms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



UNITED STATES

Bright Prospects Ahead for the US Condoms Market

HIV/AIDS Statistics - An Opportunity Indicator

HIV Infection in the US: 2017 & 2018

Rising Use of Condoms amongst Teenagers

Use of Pleasure-Oriented Condoms on the Rise

CHINA

The World's Largest Consumer of Condoms

Fight against HIV to Augur Well for Condoms Market

End of One-Child Policy Affects Chinese Condoms Market

Counterfeit Products: A Bane for the Condoms Market

Consumers Prefer Personalized Condoms

Manufacturers Target the Young Generation

INDIA

Market Overview

Leading Market Players

Indian Condoms Market by Leading Brand Shares:2019

Social Stigmas Continue to Hamper Growth

