New Ownership Revitalizes Local Corporate Campus

MILFORD, Conn., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly known as Crown Corporate Campus, the property at 470-488 Wheelers Farm Road is getting a new lease on life as Pent Park. Built in the 1980s by Equitable Life Insurance Company, the campus previously housed high-profile tenants including IBM, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, the Warnaco Group, Ann Taylor, and Dassault Systemes.

Pent Park signifies a new chapter for the campus - the new ownership is in the process of implementing significant capital improvements and adding modern amenities that will lead to happier, healthier, and more productive employees. With more and more companies looking for office space outside of NYC, Pent Park offers the perfect balance for peak productivity - beautiful outdoor areas, more space, and elevated amenities, all with an easy commute to the city as needed.

After two years of working from home, Pent Park makes the transition back to the office an easy and enticing one for businesses and their employees. Incoming tenants will enjoy a wide range of amenities designed to enhance their health, offer more convenience, and augment productivity:

Employees can stay in shape with the state-of-the-art fitness center, locker rooms with sauna, walking trails, and scenic outdoor space.

There's no need to go off-campus for lunch thanks to the wide variety of dining options, including a full-service cafeteria, grab-and-go station, coffee bar and lounge, and outdoor dining areas.

Teams can collaborate with co-working spaces, a boardroom and conference center, communal lounge areas, and a collaborative workspace with public Wi-Fi.

There's space for everyone - ample parking and EV charging stations make commuting even easier.

Conveniently located directly off of Exit 55 on the Wilbur Cross Parkway (US Route 15) and 1.1 miles from Interstate-95, Pent Park makes commuting a breeze for local employees as well as those based in NYC. Nearby retail includes grocery, clothing, home stores, and more, thanks to the campus' close proximity to major shopping centers.

Pent Park is owned by M3 Equities and managed by Mountain Development, which are committed to elevating the workplace experience and making life easier for the campus' tenants and their employees. Their background in ownership and management of multifamily properties and their ongoing investment in multifamily, residential, and commercial properties uniquely position them to raise this opportunistic property to its full potential. With tenant service, professionalism and innovation always at the forefront, Pent Park represents a new era of opportunity and success for locally based businesses.

The Pent Park management team is committed to the success and well-being of our tenants. We look forward to negotiating terms that enable your business to thrive, and customizing each space to meet your business's unique needs. Please visit www.PentPark.com or email management at jcoci@mountaindevelopment.com for more information about leasing opportunities.

