Bebuzee, Inc. f/k/a Engage Mobility, Inc (OTC Pink: ENGA) Announces Impending Launch Of Its Long Awaited “Super App”: Competes With YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Twitter, Zillow, Medium

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bebuzee Group Holdings SEZC, (OTC Pink: ENGA) a company that is a video-sharing platform and a streaming service that allows its members to watch a wide variety of contents such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on thousands of internet-connected devices. It is a one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos, that scans the world’s news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place, today announced that it is ready to launch its long awaited “Super App”… Bebuzee.

Joseph Onyero, CEO and founder of the company said: “Bebuzee will be the only app of its kind in Europe and North America… it will be an “app for everything”. Our one app isn’t just one app, it can actually be called a “Super App” because under its roof, it duplicates or supplants all the components of a wide array of most of the popular apps around the globe. Our app puts all these trend setting apps in one place… in the palm of our users hands: YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Twitter, Zillow, Medium and more.”

The 8 core features of the new App are :

1. Video streaming

2. Photo sharing

3. Bebuzee Messaging service, which allows users to send text messages and voice messages and

make voice and video calls.

4. Shortbuz: used to make a variety of short-form entertaining videos.

5. Blogbuz: An addictive resource for those millions of people without time to scavenge the

Internet and other sources for news and information.

6. Properbuz: global real estate search

7. Global tradesmen search

8. Location reviews of neighbourhoods, cities and even regions to help others find their ideal

rental or purchase

Mr. Onyero continued: “Bebuzee will be the only social media platform to localize its contents for specific countries and also the only streaming service to offer movies, documentaries, series, talk shows and more at no cost to the viewer. Plus we deliver local content to our users. Movies, documentaries, series, talk shows not posted anywhere else, all from over fifty movie studios granting exclusive rights for a limited period of new release… and new releases and content are added weekly from these producers.”

Mr. Onyero continued: “We have created an entire ecosystem, generated large amounts of user uploads, expanded our server capacity dramatically in many parts of the world as a result, and we have localized 78 countries for exclusive and local content. The app is scheduled to be launched in a couple of months.

For more information on the App please visit our website at: https://www.bebuzee.com

About Bebuzee Group

At Bebuzee Group Holdings SEZC, (OTC Pink: ENGA), our products are built to solve problems. The Company is based in George Town, Cayman Islands. Bebuzee, offers a unique proprietary video-sharing platform and streaming service that allows our members to watch a wide variety of content such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on any internet-connected device. Bebuzee’s technology scans the world’s news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place. A one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos. Bebuzee offers an addictive resource for those millions of people without time to scavenge the Internet and other sources for news and information.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at: https://www.bebuzeegroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company’s industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Snap cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee’s financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee’s international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee’s intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Bebuzee Group Holdings SEZC,

Strathvale House,

90 North Church Street,

George Town

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands