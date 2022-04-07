American Metals Recovery and Recycling Appoints Peter Aman as President; Strengthens Executive Management Team

AUSTIN, TX, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC Pink: AMRR), holding company of Multiband Global Solutions, a leading IT and network lifecycle company, has bolstered its executive management team with the appointment of Mr. Peter Aman as President of Multiband Global Solutions.

In his role as President, Mr. Aman will oversee international M&A as well as international sales of Multiband Global’s network power solutions, active communications devices, and services. Multiband Global Solutions is focused on providing telecom products and services in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

James Frinzi, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Aman to Multiband Global. He brings with him a wealth of transactional experience and established relationships. In 2022, our goal is to build shareholder value via a number of channels, including M&A and sales.”

Mr. Aman brings over 18 years of experience in sales and management as a financial advisor specializing in debt trading and investment banking. Prior to joining Multiband Global, he was the Founder and Managing Director of 512 Capital Partners where he was responsible for mergers, acquisitions and capital raising.

Mr. Aman has a strong background in business development, spending recent years raising capital for new ventures, start-ups, IPOs and commercial developments. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Texas and is based in the Austin, Texas area. Outside the office, Mr. Aman enjoys golf, travel and spending time with his wife and three children.

This month, AMRR announced it would rebrand to Multiband Global Solutions to reflect its focus on the IT and network lifecycle sector. In February, the company completed a successful acquisition of AMR Resources, LLC and assets of Onepath Integrated Services, a large-scale telecommunications, system and network planning provider with a nationwide footprint.

About American Metals Recycling and Recovery

AMRR is a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems and a global technician base. AMRR specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system / network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, national security and government.

