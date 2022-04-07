Mr. Beast Burgers to be Served in Pilot Program in Select Snakes & Lattes Locations Via Partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts

TORONTO, ON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Snakes & Lattes, Inc. (OTC: FUNN) is pleased to announce the new partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

Snakes & Lattes is proud to have been selected to serve Mr. Beast Burgers in 2 pilot locations:

Provo, UTAH and College, Toronto. Mr. Beast is one of the most successful YouTubers to date. Ranking #5 in subscribers at an incredible 92.9 Million! We couldn’t be more excited to deliver his brand through our kitchens.

Mr. Beast is famous for creating extravagant videos and incredible philanthropy.

You can find the link to Mr. Beast’s youtube channel at: shorturl.at/ghHJW

The brand is being offered through partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC):

https://www.virtualdiningconcepts.com/

“The partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts allows us to get more out of every location. We can serve new brands utilizing the same supply and resources. And Mr. Beast, what a great brand to start with! The plan is to start within weeks at the 2 pilot locations, and roll out to all overtime as well as add new brands. We are very proud to be approved and trusted to handle one of their highest profile brands," said Snakes & Lattes Founder Ben Castanie.

The partnership with VDC does a number of positive things for Snakes & Lattes to bring in new customers and revenue streams:

Expands and improves on our take-out and delivery capabilities

Mitigates risk in uncertain economic times such as the recent pandemic

Adds an entirely new revenue centre in venues. Maximizing output from Snakes & Lattes, Inc’s large kitchens

Optimizes relationships with our food suppliers

Helps maintain soft openings with new locations or limited hours

Pick up orders increase along with delivery, spreading the word of our brand offerings

Keeps our kitchen up to date with culinary trends

It is also important to note the flexibility of the partnership:

No upfront costs

VDC’s incredible list of renowned brands like Mr. Beast

We can easily turn ON | OFF the system

“While we would never wish to go through another pandemic, it is reality that economic times can always have unique challenges. This possibility has had a significant impact on the future of the hospitality industry," Ben continued. “The industry has evolved, and a significant amount of revenues has moved towards deliveries. As we have seen the rise (and demand) in food delivery services, we must evolve with it. As a large source of our revenue, it is a priority for the organization to continue to be up to date and strengthen our brand at home and online as well as on site at our locations.”

The ability to serve our customers on site with games, drinks, food and fun, which is critical to the company’s success, so is the ability to serve folks at home, the office or whatever location they need us to be! With this in mind, the ability to partner with VDC will be a key criteria as we identify and open new locations across North America as they will be signing individual agreements.

We are excited about the potential in this partnership and serve this incredible brand in our kitchens! We are even more excited to add more brands and roll the program out to all our locations in the near future!

See you at Snakes & Lattes!

About Snakes & Lattes, Inc.

For further updates from Snakes & Lattes., please follow us on Twitter @SnakesLattesInc

For more information regarding the company, please visit the following website:

Snakes & Lattes, Inc. - www.snakesandlattes.com

Snakes & Lattes, Inc. currently operates 4 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Ontario, Canada. 2 in Arizona (Tempe, Tucson), 1 in Chicago, Illinois and 1 in Provo, Utah. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, and is believed to be the largest in the world. Our board game cafes have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc., please visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should,", "will", "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Ben Castanie

Snakes & Lattes, Inc.

Telephone: (416) 500-2911

Email: ben@snakesandlattes.com