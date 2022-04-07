WIMI Hologram Academy: How to promote the integration of VR technology and the tourism industry

HONG KONG, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIMI Hologram Academy, working in partnership with the Holographic Science Innovation Center, has written a new technical article describing their exploration of the necessity of promoting the integration of VR technology into the tourism industry under the perspective of smart tourism. This article follows below:



VR technology is gradually maturing, expanding human perception ability, and changing the product form and service mode. The integration of VR technology and the tourism industry will promote the wide application and rapid development of new products, new business forms, and new models such as VR theme parks, VR experience stores, interactive immersive tourism experiences, and VR scenic spots in the field of tourism.

Since entering the 21st century, words such as "information intelligence", "virtual reality technology" and "wisdom" have become the hot words of The Times. These words frequently appear in all walks of society, especially in the tourism industry. Scientists who are from WIMI Hologram Academy of WIMI Hologram Inc.(NASDAQ:WIMI), discussed the need to promote VR technology in the tourism industry under the smart tourism perspective and put forward some suggestions for promoting the integration of VR technology and the tourism industry, to provide a reference for the work of relevant workers.

1. VR development process and basic characteristics

1.1. VR generation and development status quo

Virtual reality is the computer technology as the core, generation, and a certain range of real environment in the aspects of visual, listening, tactile digital environment. It is a kind of scientific method and technology used to understand and simulate nature in the process of exploring and understanding nature, and then better adapt to and utilize nature.

1.2. Basic characteristics of the VR

The stereotypical features of VR are summarized as "3I"-- Immersion, Interaction, and Imagination. Immersion refers to the virtual environment "deceiving" various senses such as vision, hearing, smell, taste, touch, etc.; interactivity refers to providing humanized human-machine operation interface and natural feedback in the virtual environment; conception means to make the participants imagine the future through the immersion and interactive behavior, and enhance the creative ability. In recent years, with the rise of the research and application of big data and the Internet, the analysis and learning of image, video, and industry big data have become a hot topic for efficient modeling, and improving the adaptability of the virtual environment has been increasingly paid attention. Intelligence has become an important feature of VR research and application in the new era.

2. The significance of VR application in tourism

China's informatization process has been advancing day by day since the beginning of the 21st century. In this environment, the traditional tourism model has been unable to meet the development requirements of tourism at the current stage. In the 21st century, the tourism industry needs to adapt to the new situation of tourism development in the information age in time and strive to apply high-tech means to the industry, so as to meet the personalized tourism needs of tourists under the new social situation through this way. The emergence of smart tourism has effectively met the development needs of tourism and tourists under the new situation.

The emergence and development of VR technology have effectively promoted the development and popularization of smart tourism. From the perspective of the perspective of relevant departments in charge of tourist scenic spots, only the road signs play a certain role, which greatly reduces the tourism experience of tourists. Therefore, the economic benefits of many scenic spots are not high when they are at this stage. On the other hand, from the perspective of tourists, if the intermediate links can be compressed as much as possible, then tourists can directly experience the fun of virtual tourism, which is of great significance both in meeting the tourism needs of tourists and in improving the sensory experience of tourists. Because of this, local tourism authorities should actively explore the integration of VR technology and tourism under the vision of smart tourism.

3. The challenge of VR tourism integration

3.1. VR tourism technology needs to continue innovation

Through in-depth analysis of the development of VR technology in China, we can find that although China's VR technology has been somewhat innovated and developed, VR technology has not been effectively applied in the tourism industry.At present, China's virtual tourism technology is still in the early stage of development. Compared with the virtual tourism technology of western developed countries, the development of China's virtual tourism technology still lags behind. Nowadays, although VR technology can bring users a new travel experience, due to the substandard technical level, users often experience virtual tourism technology and experience decline due to technical problems. Therefore, after many users satisfy their curiosity about virtual tourism, they will lose their desire to experience virtual tourism, which seriously affects the integrated development of VR technology and tourism.

3.2. The content of VR tourism is too simple

In a large number of investigations and studies, it is found that the current Chinese VR equipment is mainly some head-mounted equipment. At present, the relevant departments will focus on purchasing some head-mounted hardware equipment when purchasing VR equipment, while few departments will purchase VR software. Because of this, China's VR software technology still lags behind at this stage. In this environment, the content of VR software is very single, which directly leads to the characteristics of single content and form of tourism products based on VR technology in China at this stage. Nowadays, only a very small number of high-quality VR products are circulating in the market, which cannot effectively meet the actual needs of users.

3.3.VR travel is too expensive

To a certain extent, using VR technology for tourism products, VR technology has not been fully developed at present, so there is a shortage of resources related to VR technology in China. This directly leads to the increase of the production cost of VR products. Therefore, many tourism enterprises give up the production of VR tourism products, which directly limits the process of the integration and development of VR technology and the tourism industry.

3.4. VR tourism related to the few talent

At present, there is still a shortage of VR professionals in China. In order to give full play to the role of VR technology in enriching consumers' sensory experience, talents with high professional ability are needed as the support. In recent years, the tourism market based on VR technology has expanded year by year, and in this environment, its demand for talents has also increased to a certain extent.At the present stage, the construction mechanism of VR technical professionals still lags behind the construction, so there is still a big contradiction between the current market demand and the number of professionals. In addition, VR technical talents in the current market have not mastered VR technology to a high degree. Even if some talents have fully mastered VR technology, most of them are not tourism professionals. Therefore, at the present stage, VR tourism products may be developed by VR technical talents from other industries, which directly leads to the lack of connotation of tourism products.

4. Suggestions on the integrated development of VR and tourism

4.1.Increase investment in technology research and development

VR technology has become a national development strategy. The integrated development of VR and tourism industry should be incorporated into the national tourism industry development plan. The government should increase the allocation of funds, encourage and guide private capital to actively invest, and further enhance the support of industrial departments to the tourism industry. The functional departments of the industry should strengthen macro guidance, and relevant enterprises, institutions, research and development departments and universities should participate in technology research and development and tourism industry application and development, so as to build a good industrial ecological industrial chain for the integrated development of VR and tourism industry.

4.2. Strengthen the integration of VR and tourism

Strengthen VR technology research and development cooperation, and promote the rapid development of VR and tourism industry with the development of VR technology. Strengthen the extensive cooperation of the industrial chain ecosystem, gather technical forces from all aspects, rely on backbone enterprises, universities, institutes and science and technology parks, strengthen the cooperation of VR technology research and development, focus on continuously optimizing the computing and processing capacity of VR program algorithm and VR hardware equipment, and overcome the VR bottleneck technology. Increase the research, development and manufacturing of VR equipment technology, constantly improve the hardware equipment of VR, improve the applicability and matching of hardware equipment to VR technology, realize pleasant experience and visual enjoyment, and promote the integrated development of VR and tourism industry with the development of VR technology.

4.3. Strengthen VR content creation

Develop and build a VR + tourism industry Internet platform with rich immersion and strong interaction. Develop and build a VR + tourism industry Internet platform with rich immersion and strong interaction, and apply VR technology to make various national parks, natural parks, natural scenic spots, museums and art galleries present on the platform. In addition to achieving good user experience, the platform also has various functions such as person-to-machine interaction, human interaction, experience-to-platform communication, VR + travel experience sharing and so on. This platform is not only a VR + tourism experience interactive platform, but also a platform for tourism institutions to realize marketing, publicity and operation.

4.4. Strengthen the training of VR tourism integration talents

Strengthen the integration of VR tourism industry research and development, maintenance, management team construction and talent training. The integration of virtual reality and ecological tourism industry is still in the exploratory stage, so it is particularly urgent and important to strengthen the development of VR+ eco-tourism technology development, as well as the construction of maintenance and management team and talent training. When tourism industry enterprises cooperate with relevant universities, VR development institutions or companies, cultivate talents with good ecological civilization concept, solid VR development technology, understand VR technology maintenance, good VR tourism management research and development, management, marketing, to build a core team with integrated development of VR tourism. Industry associations, training institutions, colleges and universities should strengthen cooperation and actively carry out vocational training, focus on improving the professional quality and skills of front-line VR tourism practitioners, and cultivate high-quality practical talents.Strengthen talent exchange, mutual assistance and mutual use, gather strong synergy, based on the construction of ecological civilization, deeply deepen the VR tourism industry, and continuously provide talent support for the integrated development of VR tourism industry.

4.5. Increase the application and development of VR tourism products

Increase the application and development of VR tourism products, and realize the construction of VR and tourism industry service ecological civilization.Increase the application and development of VR tourism products to avoid the phenomenon of road, car without oil. The tourism industry or institutions should deepen the cooperation with VR technology development enterprises, master the core resources of VR tourism industry, develop VR tourism core products, and have their own VR tourism intellectual property rights. Lead the development and design with the concept of ecological civilization, enrich the content of VR tourism, and build a VR tourism culture brand. Spread modern civilization, carry forward Chinese culture, so that people can feel the magnificent, magnificent, beautiful nature, inspire people to love nature, care about nature, protect nature passion and love hometown and love the motherland feelings. Enhance tourists' environmental awareness and quality cultivation, and become the propagandist and participant of ecological civilization construction.

5. Conclusion

The Application of VR technology integration images, video, audio, 3D technology, social and other resources, make the tourism experience more intuitive, depth link scenic story, free custom tour, AR guide and AR (VR) tourism interaction, VR immersive substitution and some levels beyond reality, will greatly cause tourists' interest and curiosity, guide choose tourist destination, participate in high quality green tourism, in the pleasure and promote the spread of Chinese culture. The integrated development of VR and tourism industry is an effective and new way to implement the new development concept, implement the construction of ecological civilization, and commit itself to realize the ecological priority, green and high-quality development of China's tourism industry.

Founded in August 2020, WIMI Hologram Academy is dedicated to holographic AI vision exploration, and conducts research on basic science and innovative technologies, driven by human vision. The Holographic Science Innovation Center, in partnership with WIMI Hologram Academy, is committed to exploring the unknown technology of holographic AI vision, attracting, gathering and integrating relevant global resources and superior forces, promoting comprehensive innovation with scientific and technological innovation as the core, and carrying out basic science and innovative technology research.

Contacts

Holographic Science Innovation Center

Email: pr@holo-science. com