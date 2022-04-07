Bridgeline Builds New Paths to Growth Through The Launch of Their E360 Dashboard

WOBURN, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that they are launching a new product, the E360 Dashboard, for eCommerce businesses.



Bridgeline’s prescriptive E360 Dashboard tracks everything from traffic, conversion, and average order value to give customers an at-a-glance view of their revenue strategy. The new product reinforces Bridgeline’s commitment to innovating new solutions by leveraging their team’s years of expertise to help their customers grow.

The dashboard is designed based on Bridgeline’s eCommerce 360 strategy that breaks down the formula for revenue growth into three dimensions:

Revenue = Traffic x Conversion x Average Order Value

The dashboard analyzes which dimension needs improvement and provides simple, actionable solutions. Pop-up messages detail what needs improvement and which app will optimize growth opportunities.

The product recommendations within the dashboard come from Bridgeline’s collection of tools that focus on each dimension of the e360 strategy.

CEO of Bridgeline, Ari Kahn says, “We are so excited to announce the E360 Dashboard. This is the second product Bridgeline has launched this year. The dashboard will serve a dual purpose by helping grow our customers’ revenue while promoting Bridgeline’s suite of products.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

