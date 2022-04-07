Elon Musk’s Twitter Trades Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Sold Shares of Twitter Stock Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Elon Musk’s trades in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) for potential securities law violations. Investors who sold shares of Twitter, Inc. stock between March 14, 2022 and April 4, 2022 should contact the firm to learn more. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/twtr.



What is this all about?

On April 4, 2022, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive, Elon Musk disclosed that he purchased 73.5 million shares of Twitter stock, an approximate 9.2% stake in the company.

On this news, shares of Twitter stock surged nearly 30% in intraday trading on April 4, 2022.

Investors who previously sold shares of Twitter stock between March 14, 2022, when Musk should have disclosed his Twitter stock purchase, and before the actual April 4, 2022 disclosure potentially missed the resulting share price increase as the market reacted to Musk’s purchase.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who sold shares of Twitter, Inc. between March 14, 2022 and April 4, 2022 may be eligible. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Musk committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who were impacted by the lack of disclosure.

What should you do next?

If you sold Twitter stock between March 14, 2022 and April 4, 2022, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com