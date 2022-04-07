Archetype SC and High Wire Networks Win Managed Cybersecurity MRR Contract with Half-Billion-Dollar Construction Company

BATAVIA, Ill, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc . (the “Company” or "High Wire") (OTCQB: HWNI), announced today it has partnered with Archetype SC , a leading multimillion dollar technology consultancy provider in South Carolina, to distribute Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity services. The partnership won its first deal with a half-billion-dollar construction enterprise, delivering the Company’s flagship Overwatch 24/7 solution, which combines 24/7 Security Operation Center (SOC) with open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) technology, and Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), to effectively cut through the noise and drill down on real threats.

Upon joining the Overwatch Partner Program, Archetype SC leveraged the robust Overwatch managed security services platform internally before offering the service to its clients in healthcare, telecommunications, construction, aviation and retail.

“As consultants and technologists, it is important that we are able to effectively communicate the value and benefits of our recommendations to our clients, and Overwatch makes that communication and delivery easy, providing tremendous support throughout the entire process from sales through implementation,” said Joe Bonanno, Archetype SC President and Co-founder.

Archetype SC’s construction client chose Overwatch after reeling from two ransomware attacks, once after deploying a different EDR tool with minimal oversight. The end customer was looking for a partner who would minimize future risk.

“The end customer recognized our ability to collect diverse data sets, analyze the data sets, and provide exceptional response capabilities tied to our 24x7 SOC utilizing state of the art XDR and EDR,” said David Barton, High Wire Networks Chief Technology Officer.

“This specific customer of ours has thousands of users and feels a huge weight off their shoulders knowing Overwatch will monitor and respond to alerts and more importantly know what actions to take with the data provided,” added Bonanno.

The client also lauded Overwatch Managed EDR’s integration with the Overwatch 24/7 platform, which gives visibility to threat vectors in every direction, monitoring endpoints, networks, users, endpoints, cloud, physical, perimeter and applications.

“I look forward to our next project together because I know it will be a success,” said Bonanno.

About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks Inc .(OTCQB: HWNI) has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at www.highwirenetworks.com .

