Exercise of warrants and grant of warrants

Copenhagen – 7 April 2022 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic A/S (“Agillic”) has issued 109,695 warrants according to section 3.3 and appendix 3.3B of the articles of association. Each warrant entitles the warrant holder to subscribe for one ordinary share in Agillic with a nominal value of 0.10 DKK per share and at an exercise price of DKK 2.07 per share.

During the exercise window in March 2022, the Board of Directors received notice of exercise of 73,130 warrants.

Today, the Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants. As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of Agillic will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 7,313 from DKK 1,018,781.70 to DKK 1,026,094.70 through the issue of 73,130 new shares. The total number of shares and votes increases from 10,187,817 to 10,260,947.

Registration of the capital increase at the Danish Business Authority is expected to take place on 7 April 2022. Following the registration, the new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on Monday 11 April 2022 under the ISIN code of Agillic’s existing shares (DK0060955854).

