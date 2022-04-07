Florasophy Weighs Fiber as Medicine

Portland, Oregon, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PORTLAND, OR., April 7, 2022 — Florasophy, a collection of organic, clinician-developed soluble fiber blends, has launched in Portland, Oregon. Founded by women entrepreneurs, Florasophy offers three different formulas with a specific combination of soluble fiber to meet individual digestive needs, including Loosen Up™, Firm Up™, and Daily Fix™. The soluble fiber found in Florasophy supplements binds and removes toxins from the body and feeds healthy gut microbes for better digestive health resulting in improved stool consistency and regularity.

Fiber is a critical component of a nutritional diet. U.S. dietary guidelines suggest that adults should be consuming a minimum of 25-38 grams of total fiber per day; however, most Americans fall short, consuming an average of only 16 grams per day. Containing more than 4 grams of soluble fiber per serving, Florasophy supplements offer a concentrated, convenient source of daily fiber for adults and children alike. Increasing fiber through supplementation can improve health outcomes by supporting optimal digestion, elimination, metabolism, blood sugar management, detoxification, cholesterol reduction, as well as cardiovascular and colon health.

Megan Barnett, MS, CNS, and Lee Carson, health advocate and NASM-certified personal trainer, launched Florasophy in 2021. Barnett, who works as a functional medicine practitioner and scientific researcher, recognized a gap in current fiber supplements on the market and what her patients needed to improve their overall well-being. “Humans were genetically designed to forage for their fiber, and we’ve moved pretty far away from that in recent years,” said Barnett. “Even if you’re eating really healthily, it still takes a lot of servings of fruits and vegetables a day to hit the recommended 25-38 grams of fiber for optimal health benefits. Great health truly starts in your gut” she said.

Wanting to create an organic product to treat chronic health conditions and digestive issues plaguing her patients, Barnett began mixing organic chia seeds, acacia gum, glucomannan, Sunfiber, and Psyllium seeds at her kitchen table. The result was Florasophy fiber blends, a powder supplement designed to mix with water, juice, or smoothies, and packaged in eco-friendly packaging, available nationwide.

“We want people to understand that fiber isn’t just a fad, that it’s essential to everybody’s nutrition,” said Carson, who also owns a personal training studio. “I see people who already really care a lot about what they put into their bodies, who do not understand the health benefits of maximizing their fiber intake. It’s not just about pooping,” she said.

Traditional medical doctors often go straight to diagnoses, prescriptions, or even recommending procedures without first considering natural ways to heal the body. Local mom and business owner, Kylan Pimley, had that experience. Pimley said her OB-GYN recommended an early hysterectomy to treat pervasive PMS symptoms that seemed to be spiraling out of control. “I was just so done with being so miserable and I was prepared to move forward with the procedure, given my doctor had recommended it. But then I thought, ‘There has to be another way,’” Pimley said. “When I first heard about Florasophy’s ability to balance hormones and improve overall health, it seemed aligned with our family’s values of trying to take the more natural approach whenever possible. After a month of taking the Florasophy supplement consistently, I canceled my surgery. My PMS symptoms are basically gone.”

For more information about Florasophy products and how you can improve your gut health through maximizing your soluble fiber intake, visit thinkflorasophy.com.

About Florasophy

Florasophy is a collection of clinician-developed, soluble fiber blends that optimize digestion, enhance detoxification, and promote overall well-being. Founded in Portland, Ore., Florasophy provides increased soluble fiber through supplementation designed to improve health outcomes by supporting optimal digestion, elimination, metabolism, blood sugar and cholesterol management, detoxification, hormone balance, microbiome health as well as cardiovascular and colon health. Florasophy is available online.

###

Attachments