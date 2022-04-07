Gulfstream Legal Group Reports Continued Record Growth in 2021

HOUSTON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfstream Legal Group, a respected litigation support company with specialties in eDiscovery and Records Retrieval, today reports record growth in sales for 2021, increased new clients and staff additions and promotions to support the company’s continued growth. Gulfstream officials report a 12% increase in the Records Retrieval service line revenue in 2021 and a 30% increase in eDiscovery revenue for the same year.



“We can attribute this continued growth to technology we added this past year, our improved client service that led to greater client retention, and the expertise of our long-tenured staff,” says Joe Swingle, CEO of Gulfstream Legal Group. “Our clients have come to rely on the knowledge our team brings to the table to help them solve their challenges, save time and reduce costs, whether it is through records requests or eDiscovery projects.”

The growth in the company’s Records Retrieval services comes because of the company’s focus on faster turnaround time on records requests. The company averages 23 days to process requests, so Gulfstream delivers records to support client matters faster than most other providers. The company gained market share in Texas by adding new Records Retrieval clients in 2021.

The 30% increase in eDiscovery revenue is a result of increased efforts to improve upon the company’s exemplary responsiveness, new software that increases clients’ efficiency when reviewing data, a highly secure data center and a robust managed services offering. As a result of the increased business, Gulfstream hired additional project managers and ESI analysts in 2021 to help provide efficient and exemplary service to clients.

The company expects record growth to continue because of increased market penetration, more retained clients and new software rollouts expected in 2022. This year, Gulfstream plans to add staff to develop custom applications that will help improve eDiscovery workflows. In January 2022, the company launched a highly successful monthly eDiscovery educational series titled their “Poolside Chats.”

About Gulfstream Legal Group

Gulfstream Legal Group has deep roots in the litigation support industry. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 1991, it was a strategic initiative to serve the document reproduction business of its law firm clients. This technology-based consulting company has grown to provide legal professionals across the United States with the services and software they need to find, manage and produce information involved in legal matters. The company focuses on providing cost-effective and efficient tools and processes and has specific expertise in Records Retrieval and eDiscovery. Learn more at www.gulfstreamlegal.com.