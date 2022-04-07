Artec 3D Partners with Scan the World to Create 3D-Printable Ecosystem of Museum Artifacts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D, a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announced its partnership with Scan the World to bring digital collections from museums across the world to the online community and is being hosted on Google Arts & Culture.



Scan the World will utilize an Artec Eva handheld scanner to 3D scan sculptures, artwork, and historical artifacts, producing an extensive ecosystem of free to view, share, download, and print digital cultural heritage via Google’s Art and Culture online community. In making culture accessible, communities are encouraged to share their stories and creations with the goal of bringing tangible heritage to the masses.

One of the first stops for the Scan the World team will be to digitize a prestigious collection at the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg in 2022. With a library of hundreds of three-dimensional artifacts spanning 4,000 years of human history, Artec Eva will provide an optimal solution for making this collection accessible to the world, while Artec Studio 16's photogrammetry tool will ensure the museum’s highlights are captured in full, true to life color detail.

“Scan the World is thrilled to embark on this partnership with Artec 3D to share 3D printable heritage with the world,” said Jonathan Beck, Scan the World founder and manager. “By combining Scan the World's strong community, storytelling, and object archival with Artec 3D's industry-leading hardware, this is a very exciting time for the future of high-quality 3D scanned artifacts.”

The Artec Eva Powered with HD Mode

The Artec Eva professional, handheld 3D scanner is an excellent all-round solution for capturing objects of almost any kind, including those with black and shiny surfaces, making it perfect for historical artifacts, sculptures, and other types of art. Moreover, Artec 3D’s neural network-based HD Mode for Eva – enhanced by Artec Studio 16 – now allows reconstruction nearly 2x faster, and can capture a broad range of objects flawlessly and in detail.

“Artec 3D has always been committed to keeping our technology at the forefront of the industry and providing applications that can be utilized around the world,” said Artyom Yukhin, Artec 3D president and CEO. “Today, we are delighted to make a bold step forward in building a heritage-focused digital community alongside Scan the World – capturing precious artifacts in high detail and making them accessible to all.”

Partnering with Scan the World

Scan the World is a community-led project which for more than seven years has been working to create a 3D-printable ecosystem of artifacts. Aiming to empower global heritage, creatives, and storytelling, this partnership with Artec 3D will help grow this digital ecosystem with artwork from museums across the world, one sculpture at a time. As a museum without walls, the intention is to provide a meaningful contribution to education, preservation, and accessibility, as well as to encourage an increased sense of cultural identity.

“In a world halted by a global pandemic, we have been made aware of the importance of open digital collections,” said Elisa D'Antona, Scan the World assistant manager. “With many museums now looking to 3D scan and release their collections through Scan the World and Google Arts & Culture's platform, we are looking forward to embracing Artec Studio 16's cutting-edge features to digitize to a level never seen before.”

The extended partnership between Scan the World and Google Arts & Culture is a natural fit, as Scan the World has already been partnering with the online community for over six months. The continued intention of this partnership is to broadcast Scan the World’s efforts as a non-profit ecosystem of 3D-printable artifacts through Google’s platforms.

To view the 3D printable artworks, please click here.

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in the United States (Santa Clara, California), China (Shanghai), and Russia (Moscow). Artec 3D develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec 3D’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology, and many more.

Press Contact

Kellie Woods

PAN Communications for Artec 3D

Artec@pancomm.com