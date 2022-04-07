Appspace Celebrates Key Milestones Including Two-Year Revenue Growth of 211%

DALLAS, TX, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the first unified workplace experience platform, today celebrates the achievement of several key growth milestones, including record revenue growth of 211%. This achievement landed Appspace in Inc. magazine’s 55th position on its Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the area. Appspace also continues its increased rate of hiring, and has welcomed over 325 organizations as new customers in the past 12 months.

Inc. 5000 Regionals Award

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this award represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region.



“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for this accomplishment, and I’d like to thank the entire team at Appspace whose dedication and commitment have made this possible,” said Tony DiBenedetto, CEO, Appspace. “Today, organizations need to provide a better workplace experience for every employee, from frontline workers to hybrid workers, regardless of where they’re working or what devices they’re using. Appspace is the only vendor with an all-in-one platform that can make this a reality for organizations.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest

Over 2,500 Organizations Trust Appspace

Over 2,500 customers and 150 of the Fortune 500 trust Appspace to create a workplace that employees love. In the past 12 months alone, over 325 organizations became Appspace customers. This speaks strongly to the company’s market-leading workplace experience platform and a continued desire by organizations to have a connected workplace. As such, Appspace increased the number of new roles by 26% in 2021 with plans to add 20% more newly created positions by the end of this year.

Organizations from all industries, including banking, technology, education, industrial, and many more, rely on Appspace. Through its all-in-one platform, Appspace connects an organization’s people, places, and spaces. From communicating with frontline workers to providing flexible workspaces, Appspace can support any workplace scenario. With Appspace, organizations can ditch the mash-up of digital and physical workplace point products that are costly to integrate, maintain, and scale.





About Appspace

Appspace is the first unified workplace experience platform, combining space reservation, a modern intranet, digital signage, and more. Appspace provides organizations with everything they need to keep their on-site and remote teams informed and engaged. With more than 2,500 customers, including 150 Fortune 500 companies, Appspace helps connect people, places, and spaces so everyone can thrive – wherever they are and however they work. Learn more at www.appspace.com.